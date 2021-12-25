Pokemon GO New Year's event guide

With the upcoming New Year holiday, Niantic celebrates it with their players by adding the yearly New Year's celebration event for Pokemon GO. Every year when this event comes around, various new costumes for Pokemon are added, and some old ones return.

Many users who play Pokemon GO out of a desire to obtain every rare event-exclusive costume have been waiting all year for another chance to catch these elusive seasonal Pokemon. Those eager for another chance at these valuable creatures will be happy to know the event starts on December 31.

Like every new iteration of old events in Pokemon GO, the latest content is bound to be added.

Pokemon GO: Guide to the New Year's event

Official artwork promoting the upcoming New Year's event (Image via Niantic)

Starting off, the story presented in the Season of Heritage continues giving Pokemon GO gamers more quests and rewards. Fireworks will light up the sky for the duration of the event to commemorate the celebration.

Standard event bonuses such as doubling the amount of stardust players receive from hatching an egg and the amount of candy they get when hatching an egg in Pokemon GO are also present. During the event, the amount of distance users have to walk to hatch an egg will be cut in half.

Various costumed Pokemon return, as well as some making a first-time appearance for this event. New Pokemon include the 2022 Slowking and the New Year Hat Hoothoot joining the roster, with Hoothoot's shiny variant being added to coincide with the occasion.

Other Pokemon like New Year Hat Pikachu, Pichu, Raichu, the Kanto Starters, and my personal favorite, Party Hat Wurmple, will be returning, just to name a few. They will be rewards for completing various tasks.

As far as Raid Bosses go for Pokemon GO, various costumed Pokemon (and Machamp, apparently) will be taking the spotlight as 1 and 3-star Raid Bosses for the duration of the event. Kyurem and Mega Abomasnow will maintain their spots as 5 and Mega Raid Bosses.

Niantic has made sure that this year's New Year celebration will be filled with both legacy and new content for veterans and new Pokemon GO players to enjoy. With costumed Pokemon, new Raid Bosses, new cosmetics for player avatars, and much more, gamers will undoubtedly have a lot to look forward to.

