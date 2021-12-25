Will Hoothoot have a shiny form in Pokemon GO?

With the announcement of Pokemon GO New Year's event finally here, the catalog of Pokemon that will appear more often has also been made available. One of the Pokemon on this list is the fan-favorite flying type Pokemon, Hoothoot. Some Pokemon GO Trainers play the game to collect rare variants of Pokemon known as Shiny Pokemon. These types of Pokemon appear in different colors from their standard variants and are much more rare.

Debuting in the second generation, Hoothoot as well as Shiny Pokemon made their first appearances in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Hoothoot was the standard early-route bird Pokemon every Pokemon game has. These games also starred a rare Shiny Gyarados, that players could catch in the Lake of Rage. This served as a good way to introduce players to the new mechanic at that time.

Before going out of their way to hunt these elusive Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, players will need to know if the Pokemon they want to hunt can even appear in their discolored variant in the first place. Due to Pokemon GO not including every Shiny Pokemon in the game, it is not uncommon for players to want to hunt a Shiny Pokemon only for them to discover it has yet to be added to the game.

Shiny Hoothoot in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction?

Promotional Imagery for Pokemon GO's 2022 New Year's Eve event (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon GO, Hoothoot cannot appear shiny as of yet. However, shiny Hoothoot will be coming to Pokemon GO in the very near future. Hoothoot's shiny variant will appear in Pokemon GO following the 2021 New Year's Eve event welcoming 2022.

Not only will Hoothoot's shiny variant be added to the game, the event-exclusive Hoothoot that Trainers catch throughout the event also has a chance to appear shiny. This is great for players looking to truly collect the rarest Pokemon Pokemon GO has to offer, as once a seasonal event costume for a Pokemon is gone, it will most likely never return. Having a shiny variant of a Pokemon in this event only makes the Pokemon even more rare.

Also Read Article Continues below

To summarize, players looking to find a Shiny Hoothoot will have to wait until Pokemon GO's 2022 New Year's Eve event, which starts on December 31 at 10:00 AM local time. Players can not only catch a Shiny Hoothoot but can also catch a Shiny Hoothoot in its New Year's Eve costume.

Edited by R. Elahi