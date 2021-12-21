Pokemon GO: Mega Abomasnow's weaknesses and best counters

Trainers will soon be able to battle Mega Abomasnow in Raids in Pokemon GO.

The Holiday Event will be split up into two parts. Right now, Mega Steelix is the Mega Tier Raid boss, but on December 23, it will swap to Mega Abomasnow for the rest of the year. Thankfully, there is one strategy every trainer should be able to use to make this Raid battle quick and painless.

Which Pokemon deal the most damage to Mega Abomasnow?

Mega Abomasnow has a glaring weakness: Fire. Since the Pokemon is Ice-type and Grass-type, it doesn't ever want to take a Fire attack.

To beat this Raid boss, trainers should look around for any Fire-types they have. It doesn't matter if they have low CP or maybe haven't been trained up as much. They can beat Mega Abomasnow based on their typing alone.

For trainers who want maximum success, they're going to want to enlist the help of arguably the best Fire-type in the game: Mega Charizard Y. With the Fire Spin and Blast Burn set, Mega Charizard Y will melt away Mega Abomasnow's health in 315.6 seconds.

There are plenty of other Fire-type Pokemon that can deal high DPS to Mega Abomasnow. Pokemon with access to Overheat tend to have quick times to win against this Raid boss. Examples of these would be Entei, Moltres and Reshiram.

Entei can beat Mega Abomasnow with a strong Overheat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A trainer that wants to be as extra careful as possible might consider running Heatran. Since it’s Fire-type and Steel-type, Heatran is double resistant to Mega Abomasnow’s Ice and Grass attacks. A Heatran with considerably lower CP than Mega Abomasnow (not too much lower) can probably still beat this Raid boss since the matchup is so strong.

For trainers without legendaries or Mega evolutions of their own, they will be happy to know there are many ordinary Fire-types that still get quick wins against Mega Abomasnow.

The Eevee evolution Flareon gets access to Fire Spin and Overheat, a very potent combo that will make quick work of Mega Abomasnow. Blaziken and Typhlosion can quickly beat this Raid boss with Blast Burn access. Delphox and Arcanine also have great matchups here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, any trainer feeling like using a risky strategy can actually bring Salamence to this Raid. Shadow Salamence is in the top 30 Raid counters when discounting Mega Evolutions. Of course, Salamence takes 4x damage from Ice moves, but it can use a moveset of Fire Fang and Fire Blast to out damage Mega Abomasnow.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar