Pokemon GO Kecleon Hidden Surprise: Date & time and features

The Pokemon GO Kecleon Hidden Surprise event is slated to take place later today (December 18), and the unannounced event has caught everyone by surprise. Featuring one of the rarest pocket monsters in-game, the occasion is scheduled to last for only a few mere hours. Trainers will have to make the most of this time should they wish to get their hands on a Kecleon.

The biggest question mark surrounding the event is whether it is global. We have gathered all the available information for now below.

Pokemon GO Kecleon Hidden Surprise event date, time, PokeStop Showcases, and more

Pokemon GO Kecleon Hidden Surprise event (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Kecleon Hidden Surprise will be held on December 18, 2023, from 5 PM to 8 PM local time. During this time, Kecleon will appear with an increased frequency at PokeStops. Furthermore, PokeStop Showcases will feature Kecleon, where trainers can enter their best one.

The above information has been corroborated by Serebii and LeekDuck, with both saying that there has been no official confirmation whether the event is global or just for Australia & New Zealand. We will update this section if we hear anything new from Niantic.

Whatever the case may be, players are urged to interact and spin with as many PokeStops as possible from 5 PM local time to 8 PM local time today (December 18), lest they miss out on the golden opportunity. Shiny Kecleon is also in the mix, so the occasion will surely be a major success if conducted globally.

How to catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO and can you find Shiny Kecleon?

Kecleon is a Normal-type Pokemon from Hoenn. It cannot be normally encountered in the wild as a spawn, as egg hatches, or in raids. Instead, it takes over PokeStops.

Players will notice a transparent figure of Kecleon on top of a PokeStop disk. The disk cannot be spun as long as Kecleon is on top. Trainers must click on Kecleon a couple of times before it drops off and spawns beside it. Its shiny variant was released with the GO Tour Hoenn last year.

It was the last Pokemon released from the Hoenn region and remains one of the rarest critters one can catch in-game. Pokemon GO Kecleon Hidden Surprise provides one such opportunity to capture this elusive creature.

