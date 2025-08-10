Pokemon GO Shiny Origin Forme Dialga/Palkia spawn issue confirmed, compensation to be revealed later

Pokemon GO trainers have been facing issues with encountering Shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia in the August 10 raid battles. Niantic confirmed later that they were aware of the problem and had identified the issue. They also mentioned that affected trainers can expect compensation sometime in the future.

Ultra Unlock Origin Day took place on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Origin Forme of Dialga and Palkia returned in raid battles. Trainers also had the opportunity to get an Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time and Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend.

One of the event bonuses was that trainers had an increased chance of encountering Shiny Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes from raids. Sadly, that didn't turn out to be the case for some Pokemon GO players.

Pokemon GO trainers face issues during Ultra Unlock Origin Day, Niantic promises compensation for those affected

Niantic posted the following on @NianticHelp on X:

"Trainers, we have identified an issue affecting the appearance rate for shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Raid Battles during the Ultra Unlock Raid Day. We are planning compensation for affected Trainers and will share more details soon."

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we have identified an issue affecting the appearance rate for shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Raid Battles during the Ultra Unlock Raid Day. We are planning compensation for affected Trainers and will share more details soon. #PokémonGO

The official X announcement drew multiple complaints from players on the matter. One mentioned that they had done 40 raids and got only one shiny, while another claimed their friend received only two shinies after doing 97 raids. Several others commented that Pokemon GO events often suffer from one issue or another.

It remains to be seen how Niantic plans to compensate for today's event. Affected trainers may end up getting a Timed Research that rewards them with a shiny variant of Origin Forme Dialga/Palkia at a later date. We will not know for sure till Niantic confirms the method.

