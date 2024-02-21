Spacial Rend vs Origin of Time: Which Adventure Effect is better in Pokemon GO?

Is Spacial Rend or Origin of Time better in Pokemon GO? With the introduction of the Origin Forms of Dialga and Palkia, the two reality-shifting Pokemon have introduced a new ability called Adventure Effects, which can be activated outside of battle. Currently, the only two known effects are Dialga's Origin of Time and Palkia's Spacial Rend, both of which have different bonuses to enjoy.

Origin of Time and Spacial Rend are both considered moves in battle but can activate outside of battles in Pokemon GO if players have an Origin Palkia/Giratina that knows those moves. Doing so will activate the corresponding Adventure Effect for the cost of 5,000 Stardust and five Candies. Regardless, let's look at each Adventure Effect and determine which is more beneficial.

Exploring the benefits of Spacial Rend and Origin of Time in Pokemon GO

Adventure Effects alter in-game mechanics in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Although both Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO cost the same resources, Spacial Rend and Origin of Time have very different benefits. Depending on what a player is hoping to achieve, one may be more useful than the other, but which is better in a general sense? To determine this, it's best to examine what each Adventure Effect offers and how long it lasts.

Spacial Rend

As previously noted, Spacial Rend is the signature move of Origin Forme Palkia and can be activated as an Adventure Effect outside of battle. It costs 5,000 Stardust and five Palkia Candy to activate. While active, Spacial Rend increases the encounter distance for wild Pokemon, allowing trainers to enter encounters with them from farther away.

Each time Spacial Rend is activated, it will remain active for ten minutes. However, players can pay the Adventure Effect's cost multiple times to extend the duration to two hours in a single use.

Additional uses can then be activated to increase the effect to the maximum duration of 24 hours if players would like. However, aside from increasing the encounter distance, Spacial Rend is merely an attack.

Origin of Time

Much like Spacial Rend, Origin of Time costs 5,000 Stardust but requires five Dialga Candy instead. While active, Origin Dialga's signature move pauses the timers of several Pokemon GO items, including Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces. This Adventure Effect remains active for six minutes but can be extended to two hours in a single use if more resources are allocated.

Much like Spacial Rend, subsequent uses of Origin of Time can lead to the effect stacking until it's active for 24 hours at maximum, essentially pausing the timers of all the affected items for an entire day if players are willing to commit to the Stardust and Candy price.

Verdict: Origin of Time is the better Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO

Origin of Time should be more useful in general in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

When comparing the benefits of both Adventure Effects, it's hard not to see Origin of Time as the more useful of the two. Items like Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces can be some of the most valued items in the game, and the ability to keep them active for longer durations can be a huge help for trainers.

With Origin of Time active, Pokemon GO trainers can catch more Pokemon spawns from their Incense and gain extra experience points and Stardust from their Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces. Keeping Daily Adventure Incense active is also a huge help as it gives trainers more time to encounter the exclusive spawns that appear when it's active, including the Galarian Legendary Birds.

This isn't to say Spacial Rend is bad, but Pokemon GO players likely won't benefit much from its extended Pokemon spawning range. Being able to catch Pokemon from further away is nice, but not quite as much as increasing Pokemon spawns around the player and gaining increased experience points and Stardust while also lengthening the window for finding rare Pokemon from Daily Adventure Incense.

