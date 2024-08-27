  • home icon
Pokemon GO Timed Research for Special Background issue compensation is live

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 27, 2024 04:15 GMT
Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global compensation Timed Research for Ultra Beast and Necrozma encounters (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global compensation Timed Research for Ultra Beast and Necrozma encounters (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Timed Research compensation for the Special Background issue is now available to affected trainers until December 31, 2025. The error took place on GO Fest 2024: Global Day 1, impacting many players and their chances of getting an Ultra Beast or a Necrozma with a unique background on the Pokemon card available during the event.

Earlier this month, Niantic confirmed the issue and stated that they had completed an investigation into it. They added that they will provide "Timed research that awards encounters with Ultra Beasts and Necrozma with guaranteed Special Backgrounds at a future date."

Pokemon GO Ultra Beast and Necrozma Special Background Timed Research are now available

Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global compensation Timed Research (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global compensation Timed Research (Image via Niantic)

Trainers who participated in Remote Raids during Day 1 of GO Fest 2024: Global were affected by this error, where they couldn't get Ultra Beasts and Necrozma with Special Backgrounds.

In compensation, Niantic has provided Timed Research questlines to impacted players. There are no tasks to be completed. Instead, trainers can simply claim encounters for specific Pokemon and 2024 XP.

The August 2 official communication mentioned two further points:

  • Players will get research based on the amount of Remote Raids they participated in during Day 1 of GO Fest 2024: Global.
  • The granted Timed Research will provide trainers with a number of encounters equal to the Special Backgrounds they could have received during the event.

Furthermore, the encounter from these compensation Timed Research has unlimited Beast Balls and no option to use Berries.

The impacted Pocket Monsters for this compensation are:

  • Nihilego
  • Pheromosa
  • Buzzwole
  • Xurkitree
  • Celesteela
  • Kartana
  • Guzzlord
  • Blackephalon
  • Stakataka
  • Necrozma

There's a chance that these encounters can be shiny too.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
