Pokemon GO Tour 2026 dates and location announced, promises to be "mega exiting"

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:00 GMT
Pokemon GO Tour 2026 dates and location
Pokemon GO Tour 2026 dates and location (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Tour 2026 will take place over February 20, 21, and 22, in Tainan, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, California, USA. This will be followed by a global event on February 28 and March 1, 2026. The developers have said that more information will be released in the coming days, and that they are "mega excited" for what's to come.

Given the trend, the Kalos region is expected to be the focus of Pokemon GO Tour 2026. With Pokemon Legends Z-A on the horizon, expect to see a bunch of new Megas and potentially some fascinating new Kalos region-related mechanics to be the highlight of the event.

What to expect from Pokemon GO Tour 2026? (Speculation)

All the Kalos region Pocket Monsters are already available, and you can expect most of them to become shiny-unlocked by the time this event starts. The developers will save some for the event itself, which should also mark the release of Shiny Zygarde.

As for the new Megas that can enter Pokemon GO during the Kalos Tour event, the three starters—Chesnaught, Greninja, and Delphox—are the best candidates. Other Megas that have been revealed so far include Mega Dragonite, Mega Victreebel, Mega Hawlucha, and Mega Malamar.

One of the event's locations moves from Japan to Taiwan in 2026, but Los Angeles remains intact as one of the two GO Tour locations.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
