Pokemon HOME downtime (February 12): When will the servers be back online?

Pokemon HOME servers will be down for some time on February 12, 2025, for scheduled maintenance. The devs usually use this to implement changes, install fixes, and add new content to the software. This time, the servers will be down from 12 am UTC on February 12 and will be up and running at 6 am UTC.

This article provides a countdown to the beginning of the Pokemon HOME downtime, as well as the time servers are supposed to be back online.

How long will the Pokemon HOME downtime on February 12 last?

Here is a countdown as to when the downtime will start:

According to the notifications, the software will be unavailable for six hours. While the app is down, you won't be able to able to perform any of the functions. This includes storing, trading, moving, redeeming gifts, and collecting points.

The following countdown shows when HOME functionalities are expected to be restored, provided there are no glitches or unforeseen hurdles along the way:

Pokemon HOME server downtime start and end time in different regions

The following is a list of start and end times of the server maintenance, converted to local times in different parts of the world:

US (West): 4 pm - 10 pm PT (February 11, 2025)

4 pm - 10 pm PT (February 11, 2025) US (East): 7 pm - 1 am ET (February 11-12, 2025)

7 pm - 1 am ET (February 11-12, 2025) Brazil: 9 pm - 3 am UTC-3 (February 11-12, 2025)

9 pm - 3 am UTC-3 (February 11-12, 2025) UK: 12 am - 6 am GMT (February 12, 2025)

12 am - 6 am GMT (February 12, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 1 am - 7 am CET (February 12, 2025)

1 am - 7 am CET (February 12, 2025) India: 5:30 am - 11:30 am IST (February 12, 2025)

5:30 am - 11:30 am IST (February 12, 2025) Korea and Japan: 9 am - 3 pm KST (February 12, 2025)

This, combined with the countdown timers should help you track the Pokemon downtime.

