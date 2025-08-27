  • home icon
Pokemon Legends Z-A teases another Mega Evolution debut

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 27, 2025 07:05 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A teaser (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon Legends Z-A teaser (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Company is likely going to announce another new Mega Evolution for Pokemon Legends Z-A later this week. The speculation is based on an official X post made on the Pokemon channel on August 26. It features a poster of two Pokemon in a boxing match-up style announcement, with the following caption:

"Ready for the mega matchup of the millennium?"

The Pokemon Company has already revealed two new Mega Evolutions for the upcoming title - Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel. If leaks are to be trusted, there will be a total of 26 new Mega Evolutions in Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A may be gearing up to announce Mega Hawlucha

The post features both the Gen VI Hawlucha and Gen I Machamp. We base our speculation that it will be a Mega Hawlucha reveal based on the leaked list of new Mega Evolutions that has been doing the rounds over the past few months. The names on the list have been matching up with official reveals, with both Dragonite and Victreebel being confirmed.

The full list is as follows:

  1. Mega Dragonite [revealed]
  2. Mega Victreebel [revealed]
  3. Mega Clefable
  4. Mega Starmie
  5. Mega Meganium
  6. Mega Feraligatr
  7. Mega Skarmory
  8. Mega Froslass
  9. Mega Emboar
  10. Mega Excadrill
  11. Mega Scrafty
  12. Mega Scolipede
  13. Mega Eelektross
  14. Mega Chandelure
  15. Mega Chesnaught
  16. Mega Delphox
  17. Mega Greninja
  18. Mega Pyroar
  19. Mega Eternal Floette
  20. Mega Malamar
  21. Mega Barbaracle
  22. Mega Dragalge
  23. Mega Hawlucha
  24. Mega Zygarde
  25. Mega Drampa
  26. Mega Falinks

Hawluch is not known to evolve into or from any other Pokemon. It also doesn't have any form or battle gimmick yet. In contrast, Machamp is the final form of Machop and can transform into Gigantamax Machamp. Nevertheless unless officially confirmed, it can be either Mega Hawluch or Mega Machamp.

When will the next Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution be revealed?

The upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A "Mega Matchup of the millennium" will have a YouTube Premiere at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST / 6.30 pm IST on August 28, 2025. We expect a new Mega Evolution to be showcased in the clip.

You can catch the premiere in any of the following channels - The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel and Pokemon Asia ENG.

