Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hacking now allows Dexited Pokemon to return: Here is what you should know

A popular new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet discovery has been made recently regarding how hacking the games could bring back some Dexited Pocket Monsters. For those unaware, these entities are those that are no longer present in either title and can't be encountered via normal means. However, their stats still exist, meaning it is possible to bring them back into the games via hacking.

This news is relevant to fans of the Balanced Hackmons metagame. As for people outside of that meta, they just need to know the new hacking exploit is solely for local play and does not currently affect Wi-Fi battles.

Note: This article isn't about how to hack the Dexited Pokemon back into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and won't include a how-to guide.

Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hacking developments: Returning Dexited Pokemon

The most popular news source for this story is YouTuber Freezai. This article will include a summary of what you should know about Dexited creatures in the form of bullet points:

Eligibility: Hacked Pokemon are not allowed in Online play but can be used in local battles.

Hacked Pokemon are not allowed in Online play but can be used in local battles. What can be changed: Stats are tied to species and cannot be altered. Everything else related to these Pokemon can be changed.

Stats are tied to species and cannot be altered. Everything else related to these Pokemon can be changed. No Dexit in-game models: Dexited entities lack models, meaning if you hack them back into the game, you will only see a Pikachu since that's the base model Pokemon Scarlet and Violet call upon when nothing else exists.

Dexited entities lack models, meaning if you hack them back into the game, you will only see a Pikachu since that's the base model Pokemon Scarlet and Violet call upon when nothing else exists. Lack of data: Apart from in-game stats, the only other thing recorded that is related to such creatures is their existence.

Apart from in-game stats, the only other thing recorded that is related to such creatures is their existence. Alternate forms: Alternate forms of these creatures normally cannot start a game if their relevant item isn't equipped or if their Ability isn't triggered. They will revert to their original version should the in-game check fail. For example, Palafin-Hero cannot start a battle due to this revelation.

It is important to emphasize that you won't randomly start seeing hacked Dexited Pokemon appear when you're facing opponents in online battles. Local play is the only technical way to see these creatures at the moment.

It is important to mention that you can nickname Dexited Pokemon whatever you want. That means you could theoretically have a Lunala named Pikachu to confuse your opponent since the in-game model would just be a Pikachu.

These two games handle stuff Dexited quite differently than Sword and Shield did (Image via Game Freak)

Note that everything discussed here is relevant to Version 1.3.2. It is possible that future patches will change this content, especially since more missing creatures are expected to be added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is released.

Likewise, it is possible for Game Freak to change in-game code, which would affect how this whole hacking scene would work.

Balanced Hackmons

The official council decision for this metagame change (Image via Smogon)

Players who enjoy Showdown's Balanced Hackmons metagame for Generation IX should know it was decided that a reveal clause was going to be implemented. That means Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers might automatically see the sprites of the actual Dexited entities rather than just a generic Pikachu at some point.

Differences between the cartridge and emulation have existed before, so this type of decision isn't anything new per se. Still, this is an interesting development in the hacking scene.

