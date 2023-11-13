Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next 7-star Tera Raid Battle features Eevee

The Pokemon Company recently announced Eevee as the next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battle feature that players will get to enjoy later this week. The Evolution Pokemon celebrates its own special day, with Pokemon games serenading the critter during the November 17-21 weekend.

The 7-star Tera Raid Battle events have played host to a plethora of formidable beasts, many of which made their debuts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through the occasion. The most recent boss was Hisuian Typhlosion, which took place earlier in November.

Mighty Eevee will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next as 7-star Tera Raid Battle boss

Eevee with the Mightiest Mark will spawn at black Tera Raid crystals from Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The 7-star Tera Raid Battle boss will sport the Normal Tera Type. Players will have to prepare accordingly should they want to defeat it quickly.

Trainers should remember that they can only catch Mighty Eevee from this 7-star Tera Raid Battles. They can jump into the event as many times as they want to get in-game resources as rewards upon successfully completing it.

To participate in the event, trainers must have their Poke Portal News updated to the latest version. This should happen automatically if the Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet.

Otherwise, they can trigger it manually as well in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To do so, they need to go to the in-game X menu, then Mystery Gift, and finally, the Check Poke Portal News option.

Those who wish to participate in the Mighty Eevee event with other trainers over the internet will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Players will also need to unlock the black crystal Tera Raids to come across Mighty Eevee, unless they join other trainers in multiplayer.

Eevee is a Generation I Normal-type pocket monster that is available in Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, specifically South Province (Area Two), West Province (Area 3), and the route towards the Pokemon League. It can evolve into Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon, affectionately called the Eeveelutions.