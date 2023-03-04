Pokemon Scarlet and Violet online competition Paldea Prologue: Schedule, how to sign up, eligibility and more

The Pokemon Company has announced the first-ever official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet online competition, titled Paldea Prologue. The event is slated to start soon, with sign-ups for the competition already open for interested participants. There's also a participation prize that players may be eligible for, provided they have completed at least one match.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet heralded the latest Generation IX in the mainline video game series of the long-running global franchise. Players of either title can dive into the vast expanse of Paldea, with the overworld teeming with various old and new Pocket Monsters.

PvP battles have remained one of the integral aspects of the Pokemon experience. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are also treated to the new battle gimmick of Terastalization.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the Paldea Prologue online competition, including the schedule, how to sign up, event rules, and ranking news.

Everything you need to know about Paldea Prologue, the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet online competition

The Paldea Prologue online competition is scheduled to take place from Friday, March 10, 2023, at 00:00 ITC to Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. This allows trainers around the world enough time to participate in the proceedings.

The sign-up period for the event began on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 14:00 UTC and will continue till Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

According to the competition rules, the Paldea Prologue will consist of Double Battles, with participating trainers only allowed to use Pocket Monsters that are available on the Gen IX Paldea Pokedex. Players may have one special Pocket Monster on their team, referring to either Koraidon or Miraidon.

Trainers will also be able to have four to six Pocket Monsters on their battle team, with four being chosen for battle. While Pokemon from level 1 to level 100 can participate, all their levels will be adjusted to level 50 during each battle. Furthermore, players can provide their Pocket Monsters with held items. However, no two creatures in the competition can hold the same item.

As mentioned above, there is a participation prize available amounting to 10000 League Points. Based on the official announcement, players who have finished at least one match may find themselves eligible for the same once the event has concluded and the results have been announced.

Based on the official announcement, the competition info for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers is as follows:

Total Time - 20 minutes

Player Time - 7 minutes

Preview Time - 90 seconds

Turn Time - 45 seconds

The Pokemon Company further revealed that the ranking results for the Paldea Prologue will likely be revealed in mid-March 2023. Players will be able to check their rankings by going to the X menu and choosing the Poke Portal option. They must then choose Battle Stadium, then Online Competitions, and finally the Previous Results option.

