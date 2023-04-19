Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to address Egg issue soon, brings Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid in May

The Pokemon Company recently announced the return of the Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle event to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early next month. The official communication also stated that they were gearing up to address with an update later this week the issue of players receiving Eggs when they participated in the earlier run of the aforementioned Tera Raid Battle event.

The first phase of the Iron Leaves and Walking Tera Raid Battle event began on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 15:00 UTC and continued until Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 23.59 UTC. Iron Leaves appeared in Pokemon Violet, and Walking Wake appeared in Pokemon Scarlet exclusively.

Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announced, along with an update for the bad Egg issue

The Play Pokemon Twitter channel confirmed that an update regarding the bad Egg issue would arrive on April 20. Furthermore, the Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle will return on Monday, May 1, 2023, and will continue for approximately two weeks.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



In addition, the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battles will arrive once more on May 1, and run for approximately two weeks.



Stay tuned for more detailed information this Thursday! twitter.com/playpokemon/st… Play Pokémon @playpokemon



We would like to provide an update on a recent issue involving the Walking Wake/Iron Leaves Tera Raid.



You can read more about this right here pkmn.news/3mKqzgx Attention Trainers!We would like to provide an update on a recent issue involving the Walking Wake/Iron Leaves Tera Raid.You can read more about this right here Attention Trainers!We would like to provide an update on a recent issue involving the Walking Wake/Iron Leaves Tera Raid. You can read more about this right here➡️pkmn.news/3mKqzgx https://t.co/XGLVbMM2Hy An update addressing these issues will be released on April 20.In addition, the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battles will arrive once more on May 1, and run for approximately two weeks.Stay tuned for more detailed information this Thursday! #PokemonScarletViolet An update addressing these issues will be released on April 20.In addition, the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battles will arrive once more on May 1, and run for approximately two weeks.Stay tuned for more detailed information this Thursday! #PokemonScarletViolet twitter.com/playpokemon/st…

An official press release was shared on the Play Pokemon Twitter channel on March 10. It began by stating that the developers will soon address the issue faced by those who participated in the first phase of the event, as mentioned above, without updating their game to version 1.2.0 (released on February 27, 2023).

Such players procured an Egg instead of catching Iron Leaves or Walking Wake after the Tera Raid Battle. Furthermore, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet didn't allow the said player to attempt again to catch either of the formidable beasts. The update is slated to enable "players who caught Eggs instead to catch one of these Pokémon."

Tera Raid Battle events feature a formidable beast sporting unique Tera Types players have to battle and defeat. The occasion uses the Gen IX battle gimmick Terastalization that developers with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced.

While the developers have introduced earlier generation pocket monsters not ordinarily available in Paldea with Tera Raid Battle events, the Iron Leaves and Walking Wake marked the debut of two new Paradox Forms. The same was announced during the reveal of the Gen IX titles' DLCs.

Poll : 0 votes