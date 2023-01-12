Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 1.2: Release date, expected HOME functionality updates, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet made a huge announcement for the Nintendo Switch hit RPG's fans. An update is on the way soon to bring the game up to update 1.2, and with it will come several bug fixes and updates to both iterations of the game. It's also supposed to add functionality, which could mean some Pokemon HOME functionality is on the way.

In addition, Game Freak released a new video celebrating the long history of the Pocket Monsters franchise. As for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the count of catchable monsters has risen to 1008. To celebrate this, the newest video from the Pokemon Company highlighted some of the most popular and memorable monsters from the franchise's history.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to receive an update soon: Here's what players can anticipate

While no hard date has been announced for the next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update, Nintendo has confirmed that it will launch in February. More details will come soon, but we can confirm for now that it will include several bug fixes and more functionality.

The Pokemon Company was not specific about the functionality, but one of the most asked-for features is Pokemon HOME. While the update might not bring the entire suite of features fans have been clamoring for, the developers might begin rolling out HOME.

According to Serebii, the HOME mobile software will receive an update allowing players to check their Ranked Battle data in Scarlet and Violet. It is unknown whether this HOME feature is the only one added.

In addition, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's developers released a celebratory video. Fans are treated to eight minutes of the most popular and unique Pocket Monsters to grace the video games. From starters and trios to legendaries and everything in between, the video is a loving tribute to the franchise.

Nintendo offered a press release to accompany the video, discussing some creatures that pushed the franchise over 1,000 Pokemon. Number 1000 was the evolved form of Gimmighoul, Gholdengo. After you've collected 999 Gimmighoul Coins, it will evolve into the Steel/Ghost, which has the Good as Gold ability.

The release also highlighted some interesting Pokemon that brought the series closer to that magic number, such as the brand-new Paradox Pokemon. These time-travel forms of familiar Pokemon have been a big hit with the fanbase. Whether the futuristic Iron Hands or the primeval Scream Tail, it's a massive accomplishment to have that many unique designs.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for further details on what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next update will bring, but more bug fixes are on the way for the latest generation of monster catching.

