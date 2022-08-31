Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will reportedly showcase Grafaiai soon

The Pokemon Company recently unveiled images of strange markings appearing on trees around the Paldea region. This is the setting of the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, two of the most anticipated RPGs coming later this year.

The game's official media finally unveiled the name of the culprit behind this unnatural "artwork" after a brief period of suspense: Grafaiai.

Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai As you can see, it's quite difficult to catch in action. He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon!

Since it has now been confirmed to be a Pokemon, fans have been wondering when they will have an official look at it. Based on a recent leak, we might see it very soon. A seemingly official notice in French confirms an upcoming livestream.

It is about time Pokemon sheds some light on the elusive Grafaiai

The leaked message reads the following (after translating from French):

"Dear Trainers, we have just received reports of strange marks appearing on stones and trees in the Paldea region. What could be the origin of these mysterious patterns? Join us on our social networks on September 1st (2022) to take part in our investigation into this phenomenon linked to the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. To your devices! Who knows what we might stumble upon... Sincerely, The Pokémon Company International."

If this is to be believed, fans won't need to wait much longer. This new monster has had heavy speculation following it. Its name suggests that it is an aye-aye, a type of lemur-inspired monster that is responsible for graffiti around the world.

Overall, this reveal very much falls in line with previous endeavors, like the Galarian Ponyta (for the Sword and Shield games) and Hisuin Zoroa (for the Legends Arceus side-entry).

But what kind of creature is it exactly? Fans seem to think it will be a Poison-type. More precisely, a dual type with Normal and Poison elements.

Many players have even taken to Twitter to showcase their visual representations of what Grafaiai may look like. But we'll have to wait until official confirmation to see what the real deal is.

#pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet My prediction on #grafaiai Not rlly sure about the typing

What are Scarlet and Violet about?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are the latest entries in the Nintendo-exclusive monster-taming series. Explore the debut open-world in a mainline series entry as the region of Paldea is ripe with opportunities. As you explore the varied biomes, make new friends, both humans and monsters.

Traditional turn-based battles are here to stay, but other quality-of-life improvements like co-op and new additions like Terstral forms further enhance the experience. Players can grab it on Nintendo Switch when the games drop simultaneously worldwide on November 18, 2022.

