One of the most exciting Tera Raid Battle events is all set to return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as Game Freak recently announced Bissey's return. The Happiness Pokemon earlier made a similar appearance last month, from March 24 to 26. The second phase of the event was not revealed back then. Tera Raid Battle events revolve around Terastalization, the new Gen IX battle gimmick that was introduced with the game.

It features formidable beasts sporting unique Tera Types for trainers to battle and catch. The Seven-Star Tera Raid battle events have seen the introduction of pocket monsters that were hitherto not available in Paldea.

Blissy Tera Raid Battle event will return later this week in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The second phase of the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 12 am UTC and continue until 11.59 pm UTC on Sunday, April 23. During this time, Blissey will be appearing in Tera Raid Battles with more frequency.

Blissey will soon be appearing more frequently in Tera Raid Batles with various Tera Types. Team up to take them on, and earn rewards like Exp. Candies and Tera Shards!



Rather than sporting one unique Tera Type, Blissey will feature various Tera Types that trainers will have to prepare for if they wish to prevail over the Happiness Pokmeon. The rewards include quite a few different types of Tera Shards and bonus EXP Candies.

The random Tera Shard type combinations from the first phase of the event were as follows:

Fire, Grass, Water

Ice, Poison, Rock

Dark, Bug, Psychic

Ground, Flying, Electric

Ghost, Fighting, Normal

Steel, Fairy, Dragon

Similarly, the moves and other information of the Tera Raid Boss Blissey from the first phase were as follows:

Level - 75

Star Level - 5

Ability - 1 - Natural Cure, 2 - Serene Grace; Hidden - Healer

Moves - Heal Pulse, Last Resort, Soft-Boiled, Seismic Toss

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should look at the following counters when the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event begins later this week:

Annihilape with a moveset of Bulk Up, Rage Fist, Close Combat, Screech

Iron Hands with a moveset of Belly Drum, Wild Charge, Close Combat, Electric Terrain

Azumarill with a moveset of Belly Drum, Play Rough, Liquidation, and Rain Dance

The latest iteration of the Poke Portal News is a must to participate in the event. Those who wish to battle Blissey in a multiplayer session online, will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

