How to best counter Blissey 5-star Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blissey will be featured in 5-star raids on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest Tera Raid Event from March 24, 2023, to March 26, 2023. Defeating Blissey in these raids will provide players with a chance to catch it alongside great item rewards like Herba Mystica, Exp. Candies, and Tera Shards.

According to Serebii.net, this Blissey Tera Raid will encompass many different Tera Types, meaning battling it can be quite tricky.

Additionally, it is presumed that this event raid Blissey will utilize many of the moves seen in its standard Tera Raids, giving trainers a good idea of how to contend with it. Be that as it may, there are many factors at play when it comes to countering the Happiness Pokemon.

Players searching for a strategy to counter Tera Raid Blissey during the event should have a few options available to them.

Everything to know about countering Tera Raid Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest event

The newcomer Paradox Pokemon Iron Leaves may have some counter capability against Raid Boss Blissey (Image via Game Freak)

Since the upcoming Blissey raid boss will have the ability to take on different Tera Types, countering it can be considerably difficult. Furthermore, trainers won't know for certain which moves Blissey has access to until they battle it.

However, based on previous Blissey Tera Raids, it can be assumed that this Pokemon will utilize a similar strategy to what it has in the past. It will put opponents to sleep and hammer away at them with moves like Hyper Voice and Dazzling Gleam while boosting its defenses with the likes of Light Screen and Defense Curl.

Other projections have pointed to moves like Seismic Toss and Gravity also being potential uses for Blissey in this raid, though trainers won't know for sure until the event begins.

While it's unclear what moves this Blissey raid boss will use for the time being, there should be some Pocket Monsters capable of countering it effectively without sweating its Tera Type too much.

Obviously, these counters won't work in every situation in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, they should be able to provide plenty of aid to a raid party as long as the Tera Type matchup is neutral or in their favor.

Players will still need to be wary of the type matchups of Blissey's moves, but the right team can circumvent these to some extent.

Here are the recommended counters to 5-Star Raid Boss Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Annihilape - While Annihilape will have to watch out for Blissey's Fairy-type attacks, its inability to fall asleep throws a huge monkey wrench in the raid boss' plans. Annihilape's typing also gives it a pool of seven different Tera Types that it can deal super effective damage to. Moves like Bulk Up, Rage Fist, and Close Combat should allow trainers to deal extreme amounts of damage to Blissey in the right type matchup.

- While Annihilape will have to watch out for Blissey's Fairy-type attacks, its inability to fall asleep throws a huge monkey wrench in the raid boss' plans. Annihilape's typing also gives it a pool of seven different Tera Types that it can deal super effective damage to. Moves like Bulk Up, Rage Fist, and Close Combat should allow trainers to deal extreme amounts of damage to Blissey in the right type matchup. Iron Hands - Much like Annihilape, Iron Hands will have to avoid Fairy-type attacks. However, it remains one of the most popular counters to raid bosses thanks to its wide type coverage and ability to combo Belly Drum with its physical attacks to deal tons of damage in a short time. Just be sure to equip it with moves like Drain Punch to ensure that it stays in the fight and doesn't burn through the team's healing cheers.

- Much like Annihilape, Iron Hands will have to avoid Fairy-type attacks. However, it remains one of the most popular counters to raid bosses thanks to its wide type coverage and ability to combo Belly Drum with its physical attacks to deal tons of damage in a short time. Just be sure to equip it with moves like Drain Punch to ensure that it stays in the fight and doesn't burn through the team's healing cheers. Azumarill - Both tanky and physically imposing, Azumarill is another great all-around counter to raid bosses, thanks to its use of Belly Drum. Additionally, its Ability Huge Power now works as intended, improving Azumarill's combat prowess even further.

- Both tanky and physically imposing, Azumarill is another great all-around counter to raid bosses, thanks to its use of Belly Drum. Additionally, its Ability Huge Power now works as intended, improving Azumarill's combat prowess even further. Ceruledge - This Pokemon can not only resist Blissey's Dazzling Gleam and nullify Hyper Voice, but its Fire/Ghost typing gives it the ability to counter approximately six different Tera Types that Blissey can take, making it a huge asset to any raid team.

- This Pokemon can not only resist Blissey's Dazzling Gleam and nullify Hyper Voice, but its Fire/Ghost typing gives it the ability to counter approximately six different Tera Types that Blissey can take, making it a huge asset to any raid team. Great Tusk - It may not have the best durability, but Great Tusk is still an incredibly efficient physical fighter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Combining Bulk Up with the likes of Close Combat, Headlong Rush, or Head Smash should ensure that this Pocket Monster can wipe out Blissey's HP before it takes too much damage itself. Just be wary of Blissey's Fairy-type moves!

- It may not have the best durability, but Great Tusk is still an incredibly efficient physical fighter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Combining Bulk Up with the likes of Close Combat, Headlong Rush, or Head Smash should ensure that this Pocket Monster can wipe out Blissey's HP before it takes too much damage itself. Just be wary of Blissey's Fairy-type moves! Iron Leaves - A newcomer among Paradox Pokemon, Iron Leaves benefits from magnificent physical stats and a vast learnable move pool. It may be weak to Fairy-type moves, but combining Swords Dance with attacks like Leaf Blade, Psyblade, or Close Combat should allow it to act as a nuke in most Tera Raids, including Blissey's.

With only a short time left before the event begins, Pokemon trainers may want to start EV training their raid picks or equipping them with the appropriate moves for the job.

Blissey likely won't be an easy raid boss due to its massive HP pool, but a well-coordinated team of players should be able to dispatch it and reap its many rewards.

