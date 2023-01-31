Pokemon TCG Online's final expansion will be Crown Zenith in early 2023

Pokemon TCG Online is officially launching its final expansion in early 2023. The digital card game, which was originally launched in 2011, has announced that the final update is on the way. With Crown Zenith’s arrival in digital formats later this spring, Pokemon fans will have to get ready for the next iteration of the game.

The Pokemon TCG Online experience will be transferred over to Pokemon TCG Live, which is currently being beta tested on Windows and MacOS devices. Eventually, TCG Online's services will end for good. The announcement, made by The Pokemon Company, only stated that the final update is on the way, and some services will still be available for the time being.

Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith is the final expansion released in PTCGO. While PTCGO will remain active, TCG products launched after 03/01/23 won't be supported.



Crown Zenith will be the final expansion that will arrive for the digital card game, and nothing further will be released after that. Officially, services that cater to the card-deck development will end for the title on March 1, 2023. This will complete the 12-year digital reign of the card game, in order to better prepare for the future.

The reason for this, according to The Pokemon Company, is to devote all of their resources to the upcoming card digital version of the game, Pokemon TCG Live. Pokemon TCG Online, however, isn’t quite going away yet.

For the time being, the Versus Ladder reward tracks will continue to be updated, but outside of that, no further major updates are planned for the game. Another important note for fans still using Pokemon TCG Online instead of Live, the 2023 Standard format rotation and Pokemon Tool Card Errata will not be added to the game.

Thankfully, you will not lose all of your progress when you transfer from TCG Online to the new Live version. When you log in and transfer the data, most of your content from the previous game will move over. However, once you do this, you will not be able to log back into TCG Online. As of this writing, it’s unclear what content will not transfer over.

One of the few exceptions is your Battle Decks. You will need to export the text versions of your deck lists to a text file, via the Deck Manager section. You can easily copy and paste them into Pokemon TCG Live’s Deck Editor.

Pokemon TCG Online is sadly closing its doors in the near future, and the Crown Zenith update will be the last major one to come through. However, the game client had its flaws, and there are hopes that Pokemon TCG Live will be a major improvement over the old online client.

