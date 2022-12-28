The next expansion for the Pokemon TCG, Crown Zenith, will be released in January 2023, so it’s not surprising to see some new cards revealed. Quite a few normal Pokemon will appear in this expansion. The card game’s developers revealed the newest version of Kyogre - V.

While some fans are excited to see the new card, particularly with its high-damage Aqua Splash attack, others are pretty disappointed by this legendary Pokemon being a mediocre card. While not every card can be the strongest card in the set, and it’s unclear if this Kyogre V will have support in Pokemon TCG.

🔥 🍫 @HotChocPTCG @PokemonTCG Mans about to aqua typhoon straight to my bulk pile unfortunately @PokemonTCG Mans about to aqua typhoon straight to my bulk pile unfortunately

Players find nothing spectacular about the new Kyogre V card

While fans still have to wait until January 20, 2023, for the Pokemon TCG expansion Crown Zenith set to come out, some spoilers have already been revealed. The set will have over 160+ new cards, and one of those is the new Kyogre V. While it’s undoubtedly an exciting card, and it has the potential to drop a large amount of damage at once, fans aren’t very impressed.

Kyogre V

When this Pokemon is Knocked Out, your opponent takes two prize cards

When this Pokemon is Knocked Out, your opponent takes two prize cards HP: 230

This attack does 50 damage to 2 of your opponent's Pokemon (Don't apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon)

This attack deals 210 damage, and this Pokemon can't use Aqua Typhoon during your next turn

Weakness: 2x Electric

Resistance: n/a

Retreat Cost: NNN

The new version of Kyogre V in Pokemon TCG is tanky, with 230 HP, compared to other, more fan-favorite versions of the card. However, it just seemed to underwhelm fans on social media.

Erik CastiIIo @ErikCastiIIo @PokemonTCG that card sux but will probably get cool alt art i bet @PokemonTCG that card sux but will probably get cool alt art i bet

Omar Cortes @CatSupporter15 @PokemonTCG Bros bout to do the dual splash dash to my trash can @PokemonTCG Bros bout to do the dual splash dash to my trash can

Trey @Cabled @pokebeach That sure is a card alright @pokebeach That sure is a card alright

In general, players felt the card was weak. Instead of appearing on their bench in upcoming competitive Pokemon card battles, it will be in their bulk pile - the pile of rares and commons that sit unused in players’ collections.

However, it’s not all negatives for the upcoming Kyogre V. Some Pokemon fans were grateful to see a new version of the water-type Legendary and showed their appreciation on Twitter. Others would ask for Groudon support, but a few people liked what they saw.

tachy @TachyDoo



Here's to hoping for a VSTAR or VMAX to go with it. @ToineLay Would it kill them to make a playable Kyogre?Here's to hoping for a VSTAR or VMAX to go with it. @ToineLay Would it kill them to make a playable Kyogre?Here's to hoping for a VSTAR or VMAX to go with it.

Dave “Bear” Coto @Bear_Coto @ToineLay Amazing art but costs too much energy. I suppose with a DTE the first stack with a Melony could pop some small evo Pokémon. Maybe with gapejaw bog @ToineLay Amazing art but costs too much energy. I suppose with a DTE the first stack with a Melony could pop some small evo Pokémon. Maybe with gapejaw bog

When it comes to Kyogre V, though, one of the major complaints is that it simply requires too much Energy to make it a valuable part of your team. Others find it to be an unplayable card.

Not all versions of Kyogre have been received this way in Pokemon TCG. Primal Kyogre EX is a prime example. It can share its energy with your bench, splash across your opponent’s bench, and deal 150 damage to a single target. Since the next expansion will feature new art versions of the previous Pokemon, perhaps another version of Kyogre will also come.

Fans will have to wait and see what else is revealed, as Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith releases on January 20, 2023.

