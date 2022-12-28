The next expansion for the Pokemon TCG, Crown Zenith, will be released in January 2023, so it’s not surprising to see some new cards revealed. Quite a few normal Pokemon will appear in this expansion. The card game’s developers revealed the newest version of Kyogre - V.
While some fans are excited to see the new card, particularly with its high-damage Aqua Splash attack, others are pretty disappointed by this legendary Pokemon being a mediocre card. While not every card can be the strongest card in the set, and it’s unclear if this Kyogre V will have support in Pokemon TCG.
Players find nothing spectacular about the new Kyogre V card
While fans still have to wait until January 20, 2023, for the Pokemon TCG expansion Crown Zenith set to come out, some spoilers have already been revealed. The set will have over 160+ new cards, and one of those is the new Kyogre V. While it’s undoubtedly an exciting card, and it has the potential to drop a large amount of damage at once, fans aren’t very impressed.
Kyogre V
- Errata: When this Pokemon is Knocked Out, your opponent takes two prize cards
- HP: 230
- Dual Splash (WNN Energy): This attack does 50 damage to 2 of your opponent’s Pokemon (Don’t apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon)
- Aqua Typhoon (WNNN): This attack deals 210 damage, and this Pokemon can’t use Aqua Typhoon during your next turn
- Weakness: 2x Electric
- Resistance: n/a
- Retreat Cost: NNN
The new version of Kyogre V in Pokemon TCG is tanky, with 230 HP, compared to other, more fan-favorite versions of the card. However, it just seemed to underwhelm fans on social media.
In general, players felt the card was weak. Instead of appearing on their bench in upcoming competitive Pokemon card battles, it will be in their bulk pile - the pile of rares and commons that sit unused in players’ collections.
However, it’s not all negatives for the upcoming Kyogre V. Some Pokemon fans were grateful to see a new version of the water-type Legendary and showed their appreciation on Twitter. Others would ask for Groudon support, but a few people liked what they saw.
When it comes to Kyogre V, though, one of the major complaints is that it simply requires too much Energy to make it a valuable part of your team. Others find it to be an unplayable card.
Not all versions of Kyogre have been received this way in Pokemon TCG. Primal Kyogre EX is a prime example. It can share its energy with your bench, splash across your opponent’s bench, and deal 150 damage to a single target. Since the next expansion will feature new art versions of the previous Pokemon, perhaps another version of Kyogre will also come.
Fans will have to wait and see what else is revealed, as Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith releases on January 20, 2023.