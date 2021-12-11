Pokemon YouTuber shows off the world record for a crash speedrun in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

YouTuber BlowfishGun may have just had the quickest playthrough of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in its short history.

As more and more Pokemon fans try to speedrun the game, more and more glitches are found to be exploited. This allows knowledgeable players to do some crazy things with the game, including overlaying multiple menu screens, getting multiple Master Balls, etc.

Pokemon run crashed less than a minute in

BlowfishGun’s recent playthrough of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl lasted quite literally 41 seconds. If AGDQ counted crashing the game as a win, this would be a contender for world record.

The funniest thing about this “crash % speedrun” is that no real complicated glitches were used. The game simply crashed after the opening cutscene with Professor Rowan.

BlowfishGun mentioned in the description of the video, though, that the game sometimes crashes after naming the rival. This is likely what happened during the run.

BlowfishGun’s channel is mostly known for New Pokemon Snap speedrunning content. The PokeTuber’s most recent attempt got a time of 2:37:49. Who knows if soon BlowfishGun will be uploading proper speedruns of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well.

The glitch occured after Professor Rowan explained the world of Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many other PokeTubers have been showing off some crazy glitches that can be done with the game to make speedrunning Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl easier. Perhaps most notably was SmallAnt’s run, which only took 17 minutes.

Most of the strategies used in speedruns of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl involve glitching the game to skip most of the early game content.

The Legendary Nic recently showed a glitch where the entire overworld got frozen after the Pokemon catching tutorial. Items could not be picked up, buildings couldn’t be entered, and every NPC stood still after this glitch.

During SmallAnt’s 17 minute run, he was able to use a glitch where an NPC in Jubilife City pushed his avatar over a ledge and literally propelled him into the air. SmallAnt walked in the air over all of the obstacles from Route 203 to the Pokemon League.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider