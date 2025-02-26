Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025: All 16 qualified teams and dates announced

The Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League ( PUACL) 2025 will take place at the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Japan, on March 29 and 30, 2025. All 16 participating teams have been confirmed for the two-day contest. The winning club will be awarded a direct spot in the UNITE Worlds 2025, scheduled to be played in August this year.

The 16 teams have been selected from the regional qualifiers of the Asia Champions League. The previous edition of the PUACL was played in Bangkok, Thailand. Kabichans from Japan were the winners of the event.

Qualified teams for Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2025

FN Esports (South Korea) Alter Ego (Indonesia) Buriram UNITED (Thailand) Paper Rex (Indonesia) ONIC Rise (Indonesia) Talon (Philippines) ZETA Division (Japan) Fennel (Japan) Insomnia (Japan) Nagoya OJA (Japan) KakigoyaRising (Japan) GodLike Esports (India) Revenant XSpark (India) Luminosity Gaming (North America) Team CHR (China) Utopia (China)

FN Esports, previously known as Miraen Sejong, won the Southeast Asia Qualifiers of the PUACL. The club had a disappointing start to the tournament but surprised everyone with their performance in the Playoffs. The South Korean squad will now strive to win the main event.

Alter Ego came second in the Southeast Asia Qualifiers. The Indonesian roster was also phenomenal in the Playoffs. Buriram UNITE from Thailand and Paper Rex from Singapore were third and fourth, respectively. The four aforementioned top teams from the qualifiers have reached the main event.

ZETA Division emerged victorious in the Japan Qualifiers. The club, featuring an experienced Pokemon UNITE roster, made an outstanding comeback in the Qualifiers. Fennel, Insomnia, and Nagoya Oja were second, third, and fourth, respectively. Meanwhile, KakigoyaRising, also from the Land of the Rising Sun, qualified for the PUACL after winning the Japan Winter Open.

GodLike Esports impressed everyone during the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions India. The organization emerged victorious in seven consecutive matches of the Playoffs. They had a horrible start to the contest but displayed an extraordinary performance in the Playoffs. Also, Revenant XSpark qualified for the PUACL after securing first place in the India Winter Open.

Luminosity Gaming already qualified for the UNITE Worlds 2025 after recently winning the Aeos Cup in London. The team will be one of the top contenders to win the PUACL. Team CHR and Utopia from China also qualified for this event after finishing as the first and second-best teams of the Shenzhen Masters.

