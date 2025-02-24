Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

Luminosity Gaming became the champions of the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup and grabbed a spot in the UNITE Worlds 2025. The experienced lineup was remarkable in the Playoffs, as the team did not lose a single match in this tournament and exhibited thumping performances. The club was awarded a cash prize of $20,000.

The Aeos Cup was held from February 21 to 23 in London, England. In total, 25 teams from different regions participated for a spot in the Pokemon UNITE Worlds 2025 and a prize pool of $50,000. Each team also got Championship Points (CP) based on their results in the event.

The Open Qualifiers stage took place on February 21. These 25 teams were seeded into six groups. The top two clubs from each group acquired a spot in the Playoffs, while the remaining 13 were eliminated from the Aeos Cup. 12 teams played in the Playoffs on February 22 and 23.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Prize pool distribution of Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup

The prize pool was distributed among the top eight teams. The winner secured the first prize of $20,000, while the second-ranked club earned $10,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:

Luminosity Gaming - $20,000 PERU - $10,000 Orange Juicers - $5,000 Komai Esports - $5,000 BH3 Esports - $2,500 Gen5 - $2,500 DreamMax Esports - $2,500 Nemesis - $2,500

Luminosity Gaming made a magnificent start to the tournament as the team ranked first in their group of the Open Qualifiers. The renowned squad kept up their consistent play in the Playoffs.

Luminosity won their first encounter of the Playoffs against DreamMax by a scoreline of 2-1. They then faced Komai Esports in the Semifinals in a nail-biting match. The side clinched the initial two rounds of the match but then lost the following two rounds. They won the fifth round, a do-or-die battle for both teams.

After defeating Komai Esports by a score of 3-2, Luminosity advanced to the Grand Finals. They faced PERU, who reached this ultimate stage after beating Gen 5 and Orange Juicers.

Luminosity hammered PERU 3-1. The team won the first round, lost the next round, bounced back and clinched the third and fourth rounds of the Grand Finals.

The Pokemon UNITE Word Championship 2025 is scheduled from August 15 to 17 in Anaheim, the United States. Luminosity becomes the first team to qualify for this grand event.

