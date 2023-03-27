The 2023 iteration of the Pokemon Unite Championship Series 2023 India Qualifiers has been announced, with the schedule, format, prize pool, and much more being revealed. The Regional Qualifier will decide which two teams from the country will claim slots at the Pokemon Unite World Championship to be held in Japan later this year.

Last year's chapter of the Pokemon Unite World Championship was held in London, with Revenant Esports representing India at the hallowed event. The tournament was eventually won by BLVKHVND, with Nouns Esports coming in at second place while Renaissance was third.

Read on to learn more about the available information regarding the Pokemon Unite Championship Series 2023 Indian Qualifier.

Everything you need to know about the Indian Qualifier of Pokemon Unite Championship Series 2023

With a prize pool of $75,000 prize money, the Indian Qualifier is an open-for-all event that's scheduled from April to June. The tournament has been divided into April Qualifer, May Qualifier, and the Last Chance Qualifier. According to the official announcement, eight teams will qualify from these three tournaments.

The qualified teams will then duke it out in the India Playoffs, from which two teams will make their way to the World Championship in Japan, which boasts a prize pool of $500,000. The following information has been shared regarding the three tournaments:

April and May Qualifers - Both of these will be two-day tournaments in which up to 256 teams will be able to compete from various parts of the country. The top three teams from each will make their way to the India Playoffs. Both of the Qualifiers will have a prize pool of $18,750.

- Both of these will be two-day tournaments in which up to 256 teams will be able to compete from various parts of the country. The top three teams from each will make their way to the India Playoffs. Both of the Qualifiers will have a prize pool of $18,750. The Last Chance Qualifer - In addition to the six teams that qualify from the April and May Qualifiers, two more teams will make their way to the Regional Playoffs from the LCQ.

As such, the Indian Playoffs will boast a prize pool of $37,500. Additionally, the entire tournament will be played online. The schedule for the Indian Qualifier is as follows:

April Qualifier: April 15 to 16

May Qualifier: May 20 to 21

Last-Chance Qualifier: June 3

Regional Playoffs (India): June 4

Speaking about Pokemon Unite and their continued participation with The Pokemon Company, the founder and CEO of Skyesports, Shiv Nandy stated:

"After the success of the Pokémon UNITE India Open and the Asia Champions League, we are thrilled to continue our association with The Pokémon Company for the Championship Series. Over the past few months, the game has already witnessed a steady increase in viewership and engagement. We are also seeing interest from top organizations in the country to enter this promising mobile title. With this clear roadmap in place for the World Championship Series and also some of Skyesports’ original IPs lined up, Pokémon UNITE has a bright future in the country."

Interested fans will be able to watch the live proceedings of the event on the official YouTube channel of Skyesports.

