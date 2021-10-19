Pokemon Unite: Greedent confirmed along with other Halloween treats

It seems like Greedent will be making its way to the Pokemon Unite roster just in time for Halloween.

From the looks of it, Pokemon Unite is diving heavily into the Halloween spirit. Players have already received a new Holowear for Blastoise and a spooky new theme for the main menu of the game. According to their recent Twitter post, many more Halloween festivities are coming soon.

Characters get new Holowear in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has announced several new comings for the Halloween season through their Twitter account in a small trailer video. The biggest reveal was Greedent's arrival in the game, something that data miners have previously uncovered.

During the trailer, some of Greedent's moves were shown off. One move, in particular, appeared to be a stream of projectiles that fired rapidly at the enemy. This is likely the animation for the move Bullet Seed.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE ! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! https://t.co/M4t0157wLb

Outside of the Greedent reveal, it appears as though many Pokemon are getting new Holowear skins. From the trailer, it is clear to see that Lucario will be getting some sort of warlock skin. Zeraora will also be wearing a sparkly purple vest and hat. Wigglytuff appears to have donned pajamas for her new Holowear.

Other Holowear skins that were briefly shown were Charizard in a fedora and scarf, Slowbrow in a sweater and Eldegoss with purple stars around its head.

It also looks like Mer Stadium is getting decorated for All Hallows Eve as well. This is a map that is exclusively used for quick games, although it normally looks very much like Remoat Stadium. For the Halloween season, jack-o-lanterns will be placed around the entire area.

In addition to all this, Pokemon Unite may have dropped a huge Easter Egg. In the image from Twitter showing Lucario and Zeraora, there is a very interesting-looking pumpkin by Zeraora's feet.

This pumpkin appears to have Rowlett’s design on it. Rowlett is a Generation VII Pokemon that evolves into Decidueye, who was recently leaked to be in the game by data miners. Right now, it’s looking like a safe bet that Decidueye will be the next addition to the ever-growing Pokemon Unite roster.

Edited by R. Elahi