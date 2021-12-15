PokeTuber ranks Pokemon for Nuzlockes of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

YouTuber Pokemon Challenges recently broke down which are the best Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

As the self proclaimed “probably the greatest nuzlocker in the world,” Pokemon Challenges has a wide knowledge base of the game and its characters. His channel features a tier list for every Generation and how useful each Pokemon is in a nuzlocke setting.

Fortunately, he was able to give his thoughts on Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl recently.

Which Pokemon are best for Nuzlockes of the Generation IV remakes?

Unlike his usual format, where he runs down a list of Pokemon and ranks them, Pokemon Challenges was able to have the Sinnoh Pokedex already tiered, so that he could go over it from worst to best.

F tier was filled with Pokemon that could easily be expected to fall short of their competition. Unown, for example, was assuredly going to be a low-tier pick due to only learning one move.

One selection that may surprise people, though, was Onix. Bulky Rock and Ground Pokemon tend to do well in nuzlockes. The issue with Onix, though, is that its Attack stat is atrocious. Also, only runs that allow trade evolutions will let Onix evolve into Steelix.

Another quite surprising pick was Clefable at the third spot. Pokemon Challenges’ explanation was rather short, but looking at this Pokemon’s moveset, it’s clear to see why it’s so valuable.

Onix doesn't really do well in runs unless it evolves into Steelix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Minimize, Cosmic Power, Moonlight and Stored Power were the moves that were mentioned. It’s also noteworthy, though, that Clefable gets Calm Mind, Moonblast and several great coverage moves like Flamethrower and Thunderbolt.

The second choice was Blissey, a Pokemon that this YouTuber has been very vocal about being more overpowered than people give it credit for. Blissey has enormous health and Special Defense, allowing it to shut down every special attacker in the game.

In fact, Pokemon Challenges bans Blissey because of how good it is. According to him, Blissey simplifies the teambuilding process into only having to worry about the physical attackers that Blissey can’t counter.

Also Read Article Continues below

That being said, his number one pick was something that many viewers likely saw coming. Gyarados was deemed the best Pokemon for a nuzlocke of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This is due to many reasons: high availability, the Intimidate ability, access to Dragon Dance and a wide movepool.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan