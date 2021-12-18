PokeTuber showcases new menu glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

YouTuber BLAINES just found a new way to perform the menu glitch easily in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Since the release of the Generation IV remakes, fans have been trying to break the game. Usually, this has involved using menu glitches, which are used in most speedruns, as well as the infinite item glitch. The previous menu glitch was a long, complicated process, but it looks like BLAINES has simplified things.

New way to use menu glitch by body of water in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

BLAINES was able to find an easier way to use the menu glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by going through the process in a new location. Instead of trying to blindly navigate through a PokeCenter, the YouTuber used the glitch by a body of water.

In his demonstration, BLAINES used a lake in Pastoria City, but the glitch should work by any body of water in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The idea is to stand by the water’s edge, so that way when the Fly menu comes up, the trainer can Surf along the water while in the menu.

BLAINES also explained a much simpler way of bringing the menu glitch up. Instead of trying to mash the A and R buttons, BLAINES outlined a few, simple steps. Those are as follows:

Bring up the Hidden Moves menu

Put the cursor on Fly

Hold the A button and, while holding, press R

Let go of buttons

Tap A and R simultaneously

Tap R

Hold onto A and then release

If done correctly, the Pokemon trainer will have the Fly map up while being able to walk around the overworld. Here is where trainers are going to want to hit the body of water they are nearby and Surf on it.

BLAINES was able to Surf with the Fly map up (Image via BLAINES)

It’s recommended to be only a step away from the body of water so that the trainer can simply turn in that direction and press A.

While Surfing with the Fly menu up, Pokemon trainers can do the rest of the glitch as per usual. Simply press A and X right after, select an area and Fly to that area. Once the player touches down, they should be roaming around the world with the menu open at the same time.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider