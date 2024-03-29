Pokemon Pokedle answers (Friday, March 29, 2024)

The Pokemon-focused answers for Pokedle on March 29, 2024, have been revealed. This daily trivia game tasks fans with uncovering the identities of various critters across four separate puzzles, including a Wordle-styled Classic puzzle, one based on TCG card art, one focused on Pokedex entry clues, and a puzzle centered on a Pocket Monster's silhouette.

For March 29, 2024, the Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

" ____ grows by feeding on rocks. Apparently, it prefers to eat rocks that are covered in moss. This Pokémon eats its way through a ton of rocks on a daily basis." - Pokedle, March 29, 2024

Meanwhile, this information should help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Bug

Bug Type 2: None

None Habitat: Forest

Forest Color: Green

Green Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 30 centimeters

30 centimeters Weight: 2.9 kilograms

2.9 kilograms Ability: Shield Dust

Caterpie, Graveler, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 169 (March 29, 2024)

Caterpie is the Pokedle Classic answer for March 29, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the full slate of Pokedle answers to help them solve March 29's puzzles, Pokemon fans can check below:

Classic : Caterpie

: Caterpie Card Art : Alakazam

: Alakazam Pokedex Entry : Graveler

: Graveler Silhouette: Scyther

Figuring out the Classic Pokedle puzzle can be a bit tricky at first, but it is made easier once players narrow down their answers to the Generation I Pokemon that Pokedle currently uses. We know the answer involves a small green Bug-type species that frequents forests and has access to the ability Shield Dust. When it comes to creatures from Kanto, Caterpie is the only guess that fits the bill.

For the TCG art puzzle, players will immediately notice a yellow and brown body, a pair of horn-like appendages on the head, and what appears to be small metallic objects in the creature's hands. If fans relate back to Generation I monsters, then it can be pretty easy to make out the figure of the Psychic-type Pokemon Alakazam, known for the bending spoons it holds in each hand.

Pokedle's Pokedex puzzle can be a difficult one, as many species are known for consuming small rocks on occasion. However, fans of Pokemon Ruby may recognize the Pokedex entry and determine the answer. Otherwise, one might ask oneself: What is a large collection of small rocks called? If they deduce that gravel is the answer, then the Rock-type Graveler is the reasonable solution.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which shows a blade-like appendage. When it comes to the Generation I species with curved blades as a major feature of its design, it's hard not to immediately think of the mantis-like Bug/Flying-type monster Scyther due to the crescent-bladed arms it brandishes in battle.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Kabuto was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 28, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's daily puzzles change up their answers across all categories and rarely repeat (if ever), players can use this to their advantage by narrowing down future guesses by eliminating previous answers. Check below for the last few days' Pokedle answers:

March 28, Pokedle 168 - Kabuto (Classic), Kabutops (Card), Jynx (Pokedex), Dragonair (Silhouette)

- Kabuto (Classic), Kabutops (Card), Jynx (Pokedex), Dragonair (Silhouette) March 27, Pokedle 167 - Shellder (Classic), Charmeleon (Card), Magnemite (Pokedex), Golduck (Silhouette)

- Shellder (Classic), Charmeleon (Card), Magnemite (Pokedex), Golduck (Silhouette) March 26, Pokedle 166 - Golbat (Classic), Jynx (Card), Parasect (Pokedex), Paras (Silhouette)

- Golbat (Classic), Jynx (Card), Parasect (Pokedex), Paras (Silhouette) March 25, Pokedle 165 - Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette)

- Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette) March 24, Pokedle 164 - Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette)

- Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette) March 23, Pokdele 163 - Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette)

Pokedle version 170 will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on March 30, 2024. Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to fill in any missing answers, keep your daily streak alive, and continue your climb to the knowledge level of a Professor!

