Pokemon Pokedle answers (Thursday, March 28, 2024)

The Pokemon-centered answers for Pokedle for March 28, 2024, have been revealed. This entertaining daily game tasks Pocket Monsters fans with deducing the identity of various creatures across four puzzles. Each day, players can take on a Wordle-like Classic puzzle, one based on TCG card art, another that uses Pokedex entries as clues, and one centered on a silhouette.

For March 28, 2024, the Pokedex clue for Pokedle is as follows:

"It seductively wiggles its hips as it walks. It can cause people to dance in unison with it." - Pokedle, March 28, 2024

Meanwhile, these parameters can help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic guessing puzzle:

Type 1: Rock

Type 2: Water

Habitat: Sea

Color: Black/Brown

Evolutionary Stage: First

Height: 50 centimeters

Weight: 11.5 kilograms

Ability: Battle Armor

Kabuto, Jynx, and other Pokemon included in answers for Pokedle 168 (March 28, 2024)

Kabuto is the Pokedle Classic answer for March 28 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players seeking the list of answers for Pokedle on March 28, 2024, can find them below:

Classic : Kabuto

: Kabuto Card Art : Kabutops

: Kabutops Pokedex Entry : Jynx

: Jynx Silhouette: Dragonair

Solving the Classic puzzle is easier once players narrow down their answers to the realm of Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle is currently using. We know the creature has a black/brown body, lives in the sea, and is a Water/Rock-type species that hasn't evolved yet. That leaves the only reasonable solution to be the fossilized creature, Kabuto.

Keeping with the fossil Pokemon trend, the TCG art puzzle should be immediately recognizable to players familiar with Kabuto or Generation I creatures from Kanto in general. The blurred TCG art shows what appears to be a large brown arthropod-like head, and since this description doesn't match Kabuto, its evolution Kabutops is a perfect fit.

The Pokedex entry puzzle should be a straightforward proposal as well. In the realm of Generation I species, a Pokemon that swings its hips and causes others to dance around it is unmistakably connected to Jynx, the Ice/Psychic-type known for its humanoid appearance and dance-focused behavioral patterns.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which is admittedly a tough one to figure out. At first, the silhouette seems to show a tail, but as guesses are made, players will notice a serpentine body. At the top of the body, players will notice a small circular gem, giving away the identity of Dratini's first evolution, Dragonair.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Shellder was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 27, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's answers don't usually repeat in each puzzle category, players can use this to their advantage. By narrowing down answers from previous Pokedle entries, future guesses can be made easier. Since this is the case, players can check out the Pokedle answers from the last few days below:

March 27, Pokedle 167 - Shellder (Classic), Charmeleon (Card), Magnemite (Pokedex), Golduck (Silhouette)

- Shellder (Classic), Charmeleon (Card), Magnemite (Pokedex), Golduck (Silhouette) March 26, Pokedle 166 - Golbat (Classic), Jynx (Card), Parasect (Pokedex), Paras (Silhouette)

- Golbat (Classic), Jynx (Card), Parasect (Pokedex), Paras (Silhouette) March 25, Pokedle 165 - Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette)

- Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette) March 24, Pokedle 164 - Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette)

- Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette) March 23, Pokdele 163 - Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette)

- Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette) March 22, Pokedle 162 - Raticate (Classic), Doduo (Card), Venusaur (Pokedex), Weedle (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles will debut at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on March 29, 2024. Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in and continue your climb to the knowledge level of a Pokemon Professor!

