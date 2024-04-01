Pokemon Pokedle answers (Monday, April 1, 2024)

The Pokemon-focused answers for Pokedle on April 1, 2024, have been revealed. This daily quiz game (flipped upside-down for April Fool's Day) sees players test their Pocket Monsters knowledge by determining various creatures' identities across four puzzles, including a Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle, one based on TCG card art, as well as puzzles centered on Pokedex entries and silhouettes.

The Pokedex clue for April 1, 2024, is as follows:

"Standing on its hind legs freed its forelegs and made it smarter. It is very forgetful, however." - Pokedle, April 1, 2024

Meanwhile, these parameters can help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Bug

Bug Type 2: Poison

Poison Habitat: Forest

Forest Color: Yellow

Yellow Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 60 centimeters

60 centimeters Weight: 10 kilograms

10 kilograms Ability: Shed Skin

Kakuna, Rhydon, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 172 (April 1, 2024)

Kakuna is the Classic answer for Pokedle 172 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokedle players are stuck on any puzzles, they can find the full list of Pokemon Pokedle answers for April 1 below:

Classic : Kakuna

: Kakuna Card Art : Persian

: Persian Pokedex Entry : Rhydon

: Rhydon Silhouette: Magnemite

Determining the answer for the Classic puzzle should be straightforward once fans narrow down their guesses to the realm of Generation I Pokemon that Pokedle currently uses. In the Kanto region, a species that has evolved once has a yellow body and is a Bug/Poison-type suggests the answer is Kakuna, the intermediary evolution between Weedle and Beedrill.

The TCG card art puzzle should also be a simple conclusion. Even with the blurred card art, players will notice a slender, tan-like feline body, which in Generation I immediately conjures the visage of Persian. The cat Pokemon and evolution of Meowth is hard to mistake, thanks to its slender figure and quadrupedal feline appearance.

The Pokedex entry puzzle is tricky, especially because it claims the answer is "still forgetful." However, fans of Pokemon Crystal will remember that the creature Rhyhorn's Pokedex entry states that it often forgets what it's doing once it begins charging its prey. This means that its evolution Rhydon would be more intelligent, albeit still forgetful, making it the Pokedex puzzle answer.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, and players will immediately recognize a U-shaped figure on the side of the Pokemon silhouette's body. With Generation I still being the framework for answers, the most reasonable guess would be Magnemite, given its small circular body and the U-shaped magnets that flank both sides of its body.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Koffing was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 31, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle rarely repeats answers for each puzzle, fans can use previous Pokedle answers to narrow down their future guesses. Due to this fact, players can check below for the last few daily Pokedle answers to help them narrow down their guesses in the coming days:

March 31, Pokedle 171 - Koffing (Classic), Raichu (Card), Eevee (Pokedex), Ninetales (Silhouette)

- Koffing (Classic), Raichu (Card), Eevee (Pokedex), Ninetales (Silhouette) March 30, Pokedle 170 - Jigglypuff (Classic), Seadra (Card), Ponyta (Pokedex), Onix (Silhouette)

- Jigglypuff (Classic), Seadra (Card), Ponyta (Pokedex), Onix (Silhouette) March 29, Pokedle 169 - Caterpie (Classic), Alakazam (Card), Graveler (Pokedex), Scyther (Silhouette)

- Caterpie (Classic), Alakazam (Card), Graveler (Pokedex), Scyther (Silhouette) March 28, Pokedle 168 - Kabuto (Classic), Kabutops (Card), Jynx (Pokedex), Dragonair (Silhouette)

- Kabuto (Classic), Kabutops (Card), Jynx (Pokedex), Dragonair (Silhouette) March 27, Pokedle 167 - Shellder (Classic), Charmeleon (Card), Magnemite (Pokedex), Golduck (Silhouette)

- Shellder (Classic), Charmeleon (Card), Magnemite (Pokedex), Golduck (Silhouette) March 26, Pokedle 166 - Golbat (Classic), Jynx (Card), Parasect (Pokedex), Paras (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle quizzes will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on April 2, 2024. Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to keep your daily streak alive!

