Steam Awards 2022: All nominations in every category, how to vote, and more

Nominations for the Steam Awards 2022 across all categories have finally been revealed. Spanning 11 categories, players can vote for the best games in each of them in this year's annual award event on Valve's platform. The nominated titles encompass various genres, and players will be eager to see who bags the awards when the dust settles.
The Steam Awards are a user-voted event that all players can log in and vote for during the holiday period. It began back in 2016 with several unique and quirky categories in place. Over time, these categories became stereotypical and in tune with other similar award ceremonies in the gaming industry.
Steam Awards 2022: All nominations across all categories
Registered users can choose from the titles available on the platform to nominate one for each category. Valve then presents gamers with the five top names among those submitted for that particular category as the final nominees.
The final nominees for this year's award event were revealed one by one each day. With the nominees revealed, players can now log in and vote for the title they feel deserves to win the category they are nominated for.
The list of the titles selected for each category in Steam Awards 2022 is as follows:
Game of the Year
- Dying Light 2
- Elden Ring
- Stray
- God of War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
VR Game of the Year
- Bonelab
- Hitman III
- Green Hell VR
- Among Us VR
- Inside the Backrooms
Labor of Love
- Dota 2
- Project Zomboid
- No Man's Sky
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Cyberpunk 2077
Better with Friends
- Raft
- Ready or Not
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Multiversus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Outstanding Visual Style
- Scorn
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Cult of the Lamb
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Teardown
- Stray
- Neon White
- Dome Keeper
Best Game You Suck At
- GTFO
- Victoria 3
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 23
Best Soundtrack
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Sonic Frontiers
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Persona 5 Royal
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of war
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Sit Back And Relax
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- PowerWash Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dorfromantik
- Slime Rancher 2
Best Game on the Go
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Vampire Survivors
- Death Stranding
- Brotato
- Marvel Snap
As announced by Valve, Steam users will be able to vote for their desired choices at the Steam Awards 2022 by logging onto the platform and casting their ballots. The voting period will remain live from 10 am PST, December 22, 2022, to 9 am PST, January 3, 2023.