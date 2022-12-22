Create

Steam Awards 2022: All nominations in every category, how to vote, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 22, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Steam Awards 2022 (Image via Steam)
Steam Awards 2022 (Image via Steam)

Nominations for the Steam Awards 2022 across all categories have finally been revealed. Spanning 11 categories, players can vote for the best games in each of them in this year's annual award event on Valve's platform. The nominated titles encompass various genres, and players will be eager to see who bags the awards when the dust settles.

The Steam Awards are a user-voted event that all players can log in and vote for during the holiday period. It began back in 2016 with several unique and quirky categories in place. Over time, these categories became stereotypical and in tune with other similar award ceremonies in the gaming industry.

Steam Awards 2022: All nominations across all categories

Registered users can choose from the titles available on the platform to nominate one for each category. Valve then presents gamers with the five top names among those submitted for that particular category as the final nominees.

The final nominees for this year's award event were revealed one by one each day. With the nominees revealed, players can now log in and vote for the title they feel deserves to win the category they are nominated for.

Announcing your final nominees for Game of the Year 🎉 at the #SteamAwards:ELDEN RING, Dying Light 2, Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II, Stray, and God of War!With all of the categories announced, be sure to visit during the Winter Sale to vote! store.steampowered.com/steamawards https://t.co/kh4lztahwB

The list of the titles selected for each category in Steam Awards 2022 is as follows:

Game of the Year

  • Dying Light 2
  • Elden Ring
  • Stray
  • God of War
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

VR Game of the Year

  • Bonelab
  • Hitman III
  • Green Hell VR
  • Among Us VR
  • Inside the Backrooms
Announcing your final nominees for Labor of Love at the #SteamAwards:Dota 2, Project Zomboid, No Man's Sky, Deep Rock Galactic, and Cyberpunk 2077!Vote here once the Winter Sale begins on December 22: store.steampowered.com/steamawards https://t.co/be0w8I554E

Labor of Love

  • Dota 2
  • Project Zomboid
  • No Man's Sky
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Cyberpunk 2077

Better with Friends

  • Raft
  • Ready or Not
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Multiversus
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Outstanding Visual Style

  • Scorn
  • Bendy and the Dark Revival
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Teardown
  • Stray
  • Neon White
  • Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

  • GTFO
  • Victoria 3
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Elden Ring
  • FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Announcing your final nominees for Outstanding Story-Rich Game at the #SteamAwards:God of War, A Plague Tale: Requiem, UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.store.steampowered.com/steamawards https://t.co/jMJDrgV5Cb

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • God of war
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back And Relax

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Dorfromantik
  • Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Death Stranding
  • Brotato
  • Marvel Snap

As announced by Valve, Steam users will be able to vote for their desired choices at the Steam Awards 2022 by logging onto the platform and casting their ballots. The voting period will remain live from 10 am PST, December 22, 2022, to 9 am PST, January 3, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...