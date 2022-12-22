Steam Awards 2022: All nominations in every category, how to vote, and more

Nominations for the Steam Awards 2022 across all categories have finally been revealed. Spanning 11 categories, players can vote for the best games in each of them in this year's annual award event on Valve's platform. The nominated titles encompass various genres, and players will be eager to see who bags the awards when the dust settles.

The Steam Awards are a user-voted event that all players can log in and vote for during the holiday period. It began back in 2016 with several unique and quirky categories in place. Over time, these categories became stereotypical and in tune with other similar award ceremonies in the gaming industry.

Steam Awards 2022: All nominations across all categories

Registered users can choose from the titles available on the platform to nominate one for each category. Valve then presents gamers with the five top names among those submitted for that particular category as the final nominees.

The final nominees for this year's award event were revealed one by one each day. With the nominees revealed, players can now log in and vote for the title they feel deserves to win the category they are nominated for.

The list of the titles selected for each category in Steam Awards 2022 is as follows:

Game of the Year

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

VR Game of the Year

Bonelab

Hitman III

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

Dota 2

Project Zomboid

No Man's Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better with Friends

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise

Multiversus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Outstanding Visual Style

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

GTFO

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer III

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Metal: Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Persona 5 Royal

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

A Plague Tale Requiem

God of war

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back And Relax

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PowerWash Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorfromantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Vampire Survivors

Death Stranding

Brotato

Marvel Snap

As announced by Valve, Steam users will be able to vote for their desired choices at the Steam Awards 2022 by logging onto the platform and casting their ballots. The voting period will remain live from 10 am PST, December 22, 2022, to 9 am PST, January 3, 2023.

