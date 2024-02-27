Was Pikachu appearing in February 27 Pokemon GO Sandslash Spotlight Hour?

Pikachu was reportedly seen spawning during Pokemon GO’s Sandslash and Alolan Sandslash Spotlight Hour on February 27, 2024. Usually, Spotlight Hour events feature one particular Pocket Monster in this game, and people enjoy boosted spawns of the same. There was a bug that featured Pikachu along with the other rodents that were supposed to be the star of the show.

The Pokemon Company and Niantic often tend to push new events with many bugs and glitches that ruin the players' gameplay experience. However, people did not mind the Pokemon mascot accidentally spawning during the Sandslash and Alolan.

Niantic addresses reports of Pikachu appearing in Pokemon GO Sandslash Spotlight Hour

Expand Tweet

The official Pokemon GO Twitter support page, NianticHelp, posted earlier today that they received reports of the mascot appearing in the Spotlight Hour meant for Sandslash and Alolan Sandslash.

They said:

“Trainers, we've received reports that Pikachu appeared in the Spotlight hour earlier today, and this has been fixed. Spotlight hour will only be featuring Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew.”

It is customary to see such howlers from Niantic, and as mentioned above, usually, these glitches degrade the quality of life in Pokemon GO. However, this bug was far from being an inconvenience.

People love Pikachu, and with it being a relatively rare spawn, GO players did not seem to mind the surprising cameo from this mouse-like Pokemon during the Sandslash Spotlight Hour in this game.

Expand Tweet

Niantic also addressed an issue regarding misinformation where the official website displayed incorrect information about the Spotlight Hour bonuses. The said:

"We also identified that today's Spotlight hour bonus information on our website was incorrect. Trainers will gain more Candy XL, not Rare Candy XL when transferring Pokémon. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

This was something that people did not appreciate. As mentioned, Niantic’s howlers are often frustrating, and this particular mistake made people hot in the head. It baffles the community how a company as massive as Niantic can push out events with such errors, especially when informing people about rewards.

Follow Sporstkeeda for more news and updates related to Pokemon GO.