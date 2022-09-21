"We do not have any issues with fans/creators playing the games with Nuzlocke rules": The Pokemon Company clears the air regarding the recent issue

A recent tweet regarding The Pokemon Company made waves within the franchise's community about their stance on the popular "Nuzlocke Challenge." Following the story of the two hosts on Nintendo Minute, fans were under the assumption that The Pokemon Company had opposed the popular challenge.

The controversy rose in profile following Nintendo Minute hosts Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang's comments alleging that The Pokemon Company had taken issue with them proposing a Nuzlocke run for a Nintendo Minute stream. The duo claimed that the developers compared the challenge to hacking the game, which has been a long-standing point of objection by Nintendo at large (along with emulation).

The Pokemon Company clears the air on their stance regarding the Nuzlocke Challenge

Nuzlocke rules tend to dictate that trainers nickname all of their Pocket Monsters (Image via Game Freak)

When news broke about the Nintendo Minute hosts' interactions with the franchise's company, players were concerned that they may be targeted for possible punishment. Nintendo and its subsidiaries have been notorious in the past for what they consider theft and alteration of intellectual property rights, and the community began to worry that Nuzlocke runs were now being considered on-par with emulation and romhacking in the eyes of the developer and publisher.

Furthermore, the Nintendo Minute duo also alleged that some content creators were being removed from YouTube for performing Nuzlocke Challenges, a claim that has since been disputed. However, a source from Serebii.net recently shared The Pokemon Company’s opinion on the matter, making their stance clear on the prospect of Nuzlocke runs: They are completely permitted.

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick Right, so here's the official statement about the whole situation from TPCi



“We do not have any issues with fans/creators playing the games with Nuzlocke rules”



Call me a liar all you want, but this is from TPCi's mouth. Right, so here's the official statement about the whole situation from TPCi“We do not have any issues with fans/creators playing the games with Nuzlocke rules”Call me a liar all you want, but this is from TPCi's mouth.

So far, reactions have been mixed, with many community members refusing to believe the statement. With so many content creators present across multiple platforms, some players are skeptical that Nintendo or The Pokemon Company haven't removed at least a few of them.

b2j135-#BlackLivesMatter #StopAsianHate @b2j135 @JoeMerrick I'm not saying your wrong Joe, but how can you prove that any content creator ANYWHERE has not been? It just feels a bit presumptuous personally... @JoeMerrick I'm not saying your wrong Joe, but how can you prove that any content creator ANYWHERE has not been? It just feels a bit presumptuous personally...

As a rebuttal, some players pointed to the fact that the company has worked with content creators in the past, including on Nuzlocke content. This would seem to support the company's claim that they don't oppose the challenge and haven't taken any punitive action towards creators and players that enjoy it.

Gekikudou @Gekiphy @b2j135 @JoeMerrick I mean how about three fact that groups like hololive, who need permission from the pokemon company to even stream pokemon were allowed to do them with Masuda even acknowledging Fubuki beating Cynthia on her Shinylocke? @b2j135 @JoeMerrick I mean how about three fact that groups like hololive, who need permission from the pokemon company to even stream pokemon were allowed to do them with Masuda even acknowledging Fubuki beating Cynthia on her Shinylocke?

Other users on Twitter have pointed out that the duo at Nintendo Minute never specifically cited that The Pokemon Company was against Nuzlocke runs in particular, but didn't necessarily want the duo to perform one on Nintendo Minute specifically.

Jace Cear @JaceCear



It was only about them doing a Nuzlocke in "Nintendo Minute", that's all they were talking about and what TPC did not want them to do, according to themselves.

Maybe there was miscommunication but we don't know



No idea how you took it differently. @JoeMerrick K&K did not say that - at all.It was only about them doing a Nuzlocke in "Nintendo Minute", that's all they were talking about and what TPC did not want them to do, according to themselves.Maybe there was miscommunication but we don't knowNo idea how you took it differently. @JoeMerrick K&K did not say that - at all.It was only about them doing a Nuzlocke in "Nintendo Minute", that's all they were talking about and what TPC did not want them to do, according to themselves.Maybe there was miscommunication but we don't knowNo idea how you took it differently.

vyvi @berunkasuteru_ @JoeMerrick But they literally were talking about Nintendo...? @JoeMerrick But they literally were talking about Nintendo...?

Joe Merrick, who broke the initial news via Twitter, is the webmaster of Serebii.net, one of the franchise's premier news and information sites. While it's natural for some players to be skeptical of his recent tweet, Merrick maintained that his information was factual and that the company has not taken action against any content creators who have featured Nuzlocke runs, past or present.

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick Dismissing this saying I'm defending and whatnot just because you want to rage is so irrational.



The fact is, no content creator has been dismissed from any programme for doing simple Nuzlockes and TPCi has worked with many who have done them.



TPCi hasn't been against them Dismissing this saying I'm defending and whatnot just because you want to rage is so irrational.The fact is, no content creator has been dismissed from any programme for doing simple Nuzlockes and TPCi has worked with many who have done them. TPCi hasn't been against them

While there is still some speculation and skepticism, Serebii.net isn't a site known to peddle false information. With that in mind, players who are nervous about broadcasting or posting Nuzlocke content should currently be in the clear. Until further news about any potential mishaps between the company and content creators arrives, there simply isn't enough information to maintain that any malicious action has been taken. Things may eventually develop further, but Nuzlocke fans appear to be safe from reproach at the moment.

The Nuzlocke Challenge is considered one of the most popular ways to add difficulty to the series, and does not require any romhacking (although some players do so to make it more challenging). The challenge's rules vary between games, but usually entail trainers capturing the first Pokemon they encounter in an area and releasing any who have fainted in battle. This creates significant turnover in a player's battle team and training regimen, which is precisely what has made Nuzlocke one of the most entertaining ways to enjoy Pokemon content broadcasts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far