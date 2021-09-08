What's in the new Pokemon Unite update?

Pokemon Unite just announced a surprising new update for 8 September 2021.

After playing the game for around a month, fans have been speculating which Pokemon will be nerfed or buffed in the future. The actual announcement, however, only affected one Pokemon.

This certainly doesn’t mean more updates won’t happen in the future, but this is what TiMi Studios wants to address at this time.

New Pokemon Unite update buffs Blissey

The new update to Pokemon Unite will only be affecting Blissey. The Nurse Joy assistant received a few buffs in this patch.

Blissey will be getting its Special Defense enhanced, which is currently at 149 when Blissey reaches level 15. The Pokemon will also receive some improvements to the move Safeguard.

Safeguard now grants a shield to itself and one ally as well as eliminating status conditions, leaving both Pokemon immune to hindrances. This move will also have a shorter cooldown and increased area of effect.

When upgraded to Safeguard +, the move will grant a stronger shield. This includes general bug fixes, text fixes, and shop updates to the game.

This might be surprising to most Pokemon Unite players since Blissey usually runs Soft-Boiled instead of Safeguard. Soft-Boiled can heal an injured teammate, which in most cases is more valuable than eliminating status conditions. Now that it grants a shield as well, Safeguard might see some usage.

All of these buffs seem to indicate that TiMi Studios wanted to make Blissey more viable. The odd fact is that Blissey is already a good Pokemon in its role. It may not be as used as Eldegoss or Wigglytuff as a support, but it still can be a great aid to its teammates.

If one thing is clear, it’s that fans will keep asking for more changes in Pokemon Unite. Speaking of supports, Wigglytuff is one that might verge on the line of being overpowered. This Pokemon can dominate lanes simply by putting opponents to sleep and using Pound on them so that a partner (usually Lucario) can rush in for the kill.

Other oppressive aspects in Ranked mode that might need nerfs are Cinderace, Snorlax along with its Block move, and Lucario’s damage output.

The images used in the update also feature Metagross and Elekid. This could allude to their inclusion in the game. However, it is still subject to speculation.

