Pokemon Unite: The Best Build for Blissey

Blissey, the Happiness Pokemon, is the latest addition to the Pokemon Unite roster. Being classified as a ranged support Pokemon, Blissey excels at healing her teammates as well as providing enhancements for their speed and attack power.

Many players would like to know the best moves and items for Blissey so they can play her more effectively and win more games. Blissey, being mainly used for healing, is not typically played like most other Pokemon in Pokemon Unite due to her movesets revolving solely around providing support to her teammates rather than dealing damage.

The Best Build for Blissey in Pokemon Unite

Blissey as she appears in the anime (Image via the Pokemon Company)

Like many other Pokemon on Pokemon Unite's roster, Blissey starts the game in her pre-evolved form, Chansey. Upon starting, players have the option to pick one of two starting moves: Pound or Heal Pulse.

Pound provides a means of dealing damage while slowing the opponent she hits. This is a great supporting move as this will allow the ally you are with to quickly follow up with an attack of their own to secure the K.O.

Heal Pulse is also a great move as it simply heals both Chansey and her nearby ally. Regardless of the move chosen at the start, both will be granted through leveling up.

Upon reaching level 4, Chansey will evolve into Blissey and will also have the choice to upgrade one of her starting moves to another. Players have the choice to convert Pound into either Egg Bomb or Helping Hand. Egg Bomb deals reliable area-of-effect damage and Helping Hand provides enhancements to a nearby ally. For this build, Egg Bomb is recommended.

At level 6, Blissey will be able to convert her other starting move, Heal Pulse, into either Soft-Boiled or Safeguard. Soft-Boiled heals Blissey and a targeted ally while Safeguard completely removes harmful status conditions. For this build, Soft-Boiled is the recommended choice.

In terms of the best items in Pokemon Unite for this build, players are going to want to focus on getting items that enhance Blissey's support capabilities. The Buddy Barrier is a great item for Blissey as it provides the nearest ally with the lowest health with a barrier. This barrier can save an ally from a fatal attack which can give them enough time to retreat and recover.

The EXP Share is also a great item for Blissey due to the lack of battling Blissey will be engaging in. The EXP Share grants the holder a passive gain of EXP points. In Pokemon Unite, EXP points are gained from battles. Since Blissey is mainly a healing Pokemon, she will not be engaging in very many battles in the beginning of a round.

As for the last item, the Focus Band is a great choice as it not only heals Blissey whenever she is in critical condition but it also increases the power of Blissey's healing moves.

In summary, the best build for Blissey in Pokemon Unite would be Egg Bomb and Soft-Boiled for her attacks. For items, the best ones for Blissey are the EXP Share, the Focus Band, and the Buddy Barrier.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod