When is Falinks coming to Pokemon Unite?

Excitement buzzes through the Pokemon Unite community as the official @SerebiiNet Twitter account breaks the news: Falinks will join the battle on April 25, 2024, marking its debut in the popular MOBA game for the Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms. This addition could bring new strategies and gameplay dynamics, promising to impact the current meta, bringing fresh excitement to seasoned players as well as newcomers.

When is Falinks globally releasing in Pokemon Unite?

Scheduled to release at approximately 07:00 AM UTC on April 25, 2024, players worldwide can expect Falinks to march into Pokemon Unite simultaneously. Here’s when it could arrival in various regions:

US West Coast (Pacific): 12:00 AM, April 25, 2024

12:00 AM, April 25, 2024 US East Coast (Eastern): 3:00 AM, April 25, 2024

3:00 AM, April 25, 2024 London (GMT): 7:00 AM, April 25, 2024

7:00 AM, April 25, 2024 Japan (JST): 4:00 PM, April 25, 2024

Speculations and expectations for Falinks in Pokemon Unite

Although the details of Falinks’ abilities in Pokemon Unite are yet to be confirmed, the Pokemon community is abuzz with speculation and anticipation. Given its balanced stats in the core Pokemon series, it's strongly speculated to fit the role of an All-Rounder within Unite.

This role classification suggests the versatile playstyle that Falinks could thrive in, easily adapting team compositions and combat environments.

Unique Abilities and Gameplay Mechanics

Falinks' Pladean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What sets Falinks apart, according to leaks and general public server tests, is its innovative gameplay mechanic centered around its ability to change formations: No Retreat and Dispatch Formation. This unique feature is expected to significantly influence its move set and strategic depth, offering players the ability to adapt to the flow of battle.

Moreover, Falinks’ Unite Move is rumored to showcase the Pokemon in a spectacular display of teamwork, as it creates a whirlpool-like effect, with its subunits circling the leader, inflicting considerable damage on opponents. This Unite Move is also said to boost Falinks’ movement speed, allowing it to chase down fleeing adversaries effectively.

As an expected All-Rounder, it could significantly alter the competitive scene. The community looks forward to mastering Falinks and discovering its potential impact on the meta.