When does Hisuian Growlithe release in Pokemon GO?

Players will soon be able to add Hisuian Growlithe to their collection in Pokemon GO.

The Hisuian region was first introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus as an ancient land that would eventually become the Sinnoh region from the franchise's fourth Generation.

In Pokemon GO, the region was integrated with it by adding Hisuian Voltorb. This integration will continue with Hisuian Growlithe and others coming to the game as part of the Hisuian Discoveries event at the end of this month.

Hisuian Growlithe will debut in Pokemon GO on July 27, 2022

An official blog post announced that Hisuian Growlithe would arrive on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10 am local time. The coinciding event, Hisuian Discoveries, will last until Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

The event will introduce Growlithe along with other Hisuian Pokemon into Pokemon GO. There will be special wild encounters and Raids set to appear frequently, along with special Field Research encounters and Egg hatches.

Those who played Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be familiar with the Hisui region and its Pokemon. The spin-off of the main series of games set a new standard for how Pokemon titles are presented and perceived.

Now, the mobile game will finally start to see the addition of a near-complete Pokedex. This won't be true for long, however, with Scarlet and Violet adding another Generation of creatures to the mix.

How to catch Hisuian Growlithe

While special wild encounters and Raids will occur during the Hisuian Discoveries event, Growlithe will not be a part of them. Trainers won't find it while walking down the street or waiting to be battled at a Gym.

Per the Pokemon GO blog post detailing the event, Hisuian Growlithe can only be obtained through hatching Eggs during the designated event time. Trainers will have to incubate 7 KM Eggs.

After walking the 7 KM needed for the Egg to hatch, they'll have to keep their fingers crossed. Hisuian Growlithe is only one of four Pokemon in the 7 KM Eggs, but it isn't guaranteed.

Trainers will not have access to its shiny form immediately, and it doesn't appear that its evolution, Hisuian Arcanine, will make its debut alongside it. That will all surely change in the future.

