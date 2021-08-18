When will Pokemon Unite Season 1 end?

Pokemon Unite has been out for roughly a month, and players are already curious as to when this inaugural season is going to end.

In only its early days, Pokemon Unite saw some pretty big meta shifts. Gengar received a much-needed nerf offer after destroying almost any opponent in ranked matches.

Since then, players have seen the rise of strong Pokemon characters like Cinderace and Zeraora, while others like Charizard have been struggling to pick up as many wins. It’s impossible to say how many other meta shifts will happen in Season 1, but how long is it anyways?

Pokemon Unite: Season 1 comes to a close in one month

Officially, season one of the Pokemon Unite Battle Pass will end on September 21. After this date, all players' rank will reset and there will be a new set of items to upgrade and grind for.

The countdown for the end of the season can actually be seen in the upper right corner of the Battle Pass menu.

There is one line on this screen, though, that is throwing players for a loop. It says that the countdown is for the time remaining in the “first half.”

This is making people wonder if there will be a second half of season one. It’s unclear how first and second half of a Pokemon Unite season will work at this point.

There will likely be new items to purchase for a potential second half, but the ranks may not even reset.

It is also unclear what items or skins will become available at the start of the new season. The holowear skins have become very popular in season one, so TiMi Studios might just release a new skin for each character to build on that popularity.

September 21 will be a nice date to end season one on since it is so close to the release of the mobile version of the game.

While an exact release day hasn’t been specified, mobile Pokemon Unite is slated to be playable sometime in September. It could be released on the same day as season one comes to as end.

Edited by R. Elahi