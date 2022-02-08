Where to find Magby in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Magby is an older Pokemon that trainers have been on the lookout for in Legends: Arceus.

This little fire-breather was introduced as one of many baby Pokemon in Generation II. It is the preevolution to Magmar, one of the original 151. Magby will be important to catch in this game since, to fill up the Pokedex, trainers will need it along with Magmar and Magmar’s evolution, which will be tough to get.

Location for rare Fire-type Pokemon

Magby can be found on Firepit Island. This is the volcano area in Cobalt Coastlands which Hisuian Growlithe and Palina look over.

Cobalt Coastlands is the third area in the game, so any trainers who have just started playing won’t reach there for a while.

Specifically, Magby can be found on the pathway that leads to Molten Arena, where trainers have to calm their third frenzied noble. Magmar and Graveler can also be found on the path as well.

The Magmar and Graveler can pack in pretty tight, so it’s definitely advised that trainers bring a Water-type and clear them out first. Even if a Magby enters a fight with another Magmar and Graveler, trainers can always defeat both Pokemon, run away from the battle, and try again to catch Magby.

Magby is found on Firepit Island (Image via Game Freak)

After catching this Pokemon, trainers would also do well to defeat some more Magby in the wild. This isn’t just for completing its Pokedex entry, but also to have a chance at a particular item dropping.

Magby has a 5% chance of dropping a Magmarizer after falling in battle. This item will be super important, since it evolves Magmar into Magmortar. There are no wild Magmortar in the Hisui region, so trainers will need to evolve a Magmar to complete that Pokedex.

If trainers can’t get a Magmarizer to drop, there are other ways of getting one. Trainers can find Magmarizers in Space-Time Distortions, but there’s only a slight chance it will drop. Alternatively, Magmarizers can be traded for 1,400 Merit Points in Jubilife City.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul