Where is the Move Relearner in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The Move Relearner is definitely an NPC Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl players want to visit.

All Pokemon have large movepools. Therefore, it’s reasonable to figure that trainers are going to delete moves on a Pokemon after realizing that they actually work better. They won’t be gone forever, though, thanks to the Move Relearner.

How can trainers teach old moves to their Pokemon?

The Move Relearner is located in Pastoria City. This is where trainers fight Wake’s Water-type Gym and visit the Great Marsh. Specifically, it’s to the left of Route 213 and The Hotel Grand Lake.

Once trainers reach Pastoria City, they should head over to the Gym. From there, they want to travel to the right until they reach a small lake. Right at the upper edge of the lake is a small house: that’s where the Move Relearner lives.

To relearn moves, though, the Move Relearner needs Heart Scales. Trainers can find these through the Underground.

Why is the Move Relearner so important?

There are three reasons why a trainer would want to teach one of their Pokemon an old move. The first and most obvious is that they taught the Pokemon a new move that replaced an essential one. This also happens when trainers drop Pokemon off at the Day Care and find one of their best moves was forgotten.

The second reason trainers might want to use the Move Relearner is to catch a Pokemon at such a high level that they are missing good moves. This happens a lot with legendaries.

Lugia can certainly benefit from having some moves retaught to it (Image via Bandai Namco)

Lugia, for example, is an incredible Calm Mind user (Calm Mind boosts Aeroblast, and Lugia can heal up damage after with Roost). Lugia learns this move at level 27, though.

If trainers catch Lugia through Ramanas Park, it will be level 70 and, therefore, won’t know Calm Mind. This is a great opportunity to visit the Move Relearner and get Calm Mind on Lugia’s moveset.

The third reason trainers might want to teach a Pokemon an old move is that, when they evolve, they get access to a new move that can’t be learned through level up.

A good example of this is Piloswine. For it to evolve into Mamoswine, it needs to have learned the attack Ancient Power. No matter how much Piloswine levels up, though, it will never learn this move.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When Swinub evolves into Piloswine, it gets Ancient Power added to its memory automatically. Therefore, the only way to evolve into Mamoswine is to have the Move Relearner “reteach” Ancient Power to Piloswine.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar