Pokemon GO: Evolving Eevee into Vaporeon

Vaporeon, the Bubble Jet Pokemon, has been part of the Pokemon franchise since the very beginning, starting with Pokemon Red and Blue. Throughout the series, Vaporeon could be obtained by using the Water Stone item on their Eevee. In Pokemon GO, Vaporeon is also obtainable. However, due to the absence of evolutionary stones, some players wonder how to add Vaporeon to their collection

Evolving Eevee into Vaporeon

Eevee can evolve into Vaporeon through a couple of methods:

Nicknaming your Eevee - Nicknaming your Eevee "Rainer" and then evolving it with 25 candies is a garenteed way to evolve it into a Vaporeon

- Nicknaming your Eevee "Rainer" and then evolving it with 25 candies is a garenteed way to evolve it into a Vaporeon Evolving Regularly - Collecting 25 Eevee candies and evolving your Eevee can sometimes let it evolve into Vaporeon. However, it requires a bit of luck as evolving it regularly allows Eevee to evolve into one of the 3 original evolutions

Though most players choose the simpler route of nicknaming their Eevee to get the guaranteed evolution they want, there is always a possibility of getting a Vaporeon through evolving Eevee regularly.

Additional Information

Vaporeon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vaporeon is a great and consistent choice when it comes to filling the slot for a Water type Pokemon on any trainer's team. Here are some helpful tips and information to consider when using Vaporeon:

Has a maximum CP of 3521.

Vaporeon has a stamina stat of 277, an attack stat of 205, and a defense stat of 16. This gives Vaporeon the role of a bulky tank, capable of taking hits as well as dealing some serious damage itself.

Takes super effective damage from Electric type and Grass type attacks.

Vaporeon's water type attacks deal super effective damage to Rock, Fire, and Ground type Pokemon.

It is boosted in battle by rainy weather.

The best attacks are Water Gun and Hydro Pump.

Trainers looking to evolve their Eevee will be happy to know that it is not as hard as it appears to be. Using the simple trick of evolving their Eevee after naming them "Rainer," trainers are guaranteed to receive Vaporeon.

Edited by Gautham Balaji