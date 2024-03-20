"PIXELTAR": Pokemon GO player encounters "weirdest glitch" after beating a raid

In the ever-evolving world of Pokemon GO, players often stumble upon unexpected surprises, whether they rare Pocket Monster sightings, serendipitous shiny encounters, or, in the case of Reddit user Matcha3212, bizarre glitches that leave the community both bewildered and amused.

Matcha3212 recently took to Reddit to share a screenshot that captured the Pokemon community's imagination. The screenshot features a Tyranitar, typically known for its menacing and formidable appearance, rendered almost unrecognizable due to a peculiar glitch.

This phenomenon, now affectionately dubbed "PIXELTAR" by the community, showcases the creature in a highly pixelated and distorted form, sparking curiosity and a flurry of comments from fellow players.

The discussion was ignited by a post titled:

"Weirdest glitch. After beating a raid, I got to encounter… PIXELTAR"

Pokemon GO players humorously discuss weirdest Tyranitar glitch on Reddit

The Pokemon GO screenshot revealed a visual bug that transformed Tyranitar's appearance into something akin to a retro video game sprite.

The glitch gave Tyranitar an unusual, pixelated makeover, making it appear as though it had jumped straight out of a classic arcade game and into the modern augmented reality of Pokemon GO.

Comment byu/Matcha3212 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

The Reddit post, quickly garnered attention and prompted a variety of responses from the Pokemon GO community.

Players joked about the glitch, with comments ranging from the curious - "Was your Poke Ball also a cube?" - to the imaginative, likening Pixeltar to everything from a "Paper Pokemon" to a "ROBLOX Version" of Tyranitar.

Comment byu/Matcha3212 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Others saw the humor in the situation, with one user quipping, "Bro found a MissingNo. Hope you caught it!!!" This remark, pointing out the well-known glitch Pokemon from the classic Game Boy titles, underscores how glitches and unforeseen events have always been intertwined with Pokemon mythology, bringing a sense of nostalgia for veteran fans.

Comment byu/Matcha3212 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Some players speculated on the cause of the glitch, suggesting it might occur when a trainer moves far away from the raid location. Meanwhile, others saw it as a source of inspiration, jesting, "Nintendo getting ideas for Gen 10's gimmick."

Comment byu/Matcha3212 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Despite the initial shock and surprise, the encounter with Pixeltar has been largely embraced by the community as a unique and memorable experience. It serves as a reminder of the quirky, unpredictable nature of Niantic's mobile title and the way it continues to engage its players through both its intended gameplay and its unintended surprises.

Comment byu/Matcha3212 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

While Niantic continuously works to refine the game and address bugs, it's clear that the community finds joy and camaraderie in these unexpected moments.

Comment byu/Matcha3212 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Pixeltar, with its pixelated charm, has become a center of discussion of the shared adventures and stories that emerge from the world of Pokemon GO, bringing players together in their quest to catch 'em all - glitches included.