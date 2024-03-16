Player finds possible link between Pokemon Legends Z-A and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A keen-observing Pokemon player recently found a link between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Legends Z-A, a new game set to release sometime in 2025. The player concerned came across a sign in Scarlet and Violet, whose letters exactly match the ones used in the trailer of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon games have not been very impressive recently. To think that the developers would put in effort to link games in different regions and possibly different timelines is kind of beyond belief.

Player finds possible connection between Pokemon Legends Z-A and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In the Reddit post made by u/KyleLaverre, we can see two images – one from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where the player can be seen mounted on their Miraidon in front of a sign with a series of letters, and the other one from the latest trailer of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Since both these have the same series of letters, people in the r/pokemon subreddit began to speculate that the two games might be connected in some way.

Now, the events of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take place in Paldea, a region based on the Iberian Peninsula. This is a part of modern-day Spain, Andorra, and Portugal. The Pokemon reflect styles that sit well with the cultural background of this region.

Pokemon Legends Z-A, on the other hand, will take place in the Kalos region, which is based in France. This is known from the fact that the game’s trailer emphasized the urbanization of Lumiose City, which is located in Kalos. Even though France and Spain share a common frontier in real life, the same is not true in the case of Kalos and Paldea.

While we are on the Legends Z-A trailer, if you were to observe the trailer closely, you would notice that the plans for the urbanization were hand-drawn. So, it can be very confusing as the trailer sported hand-drawn plans for urbanizing Lumiose City, but the visuals were digitized and futuristic.

Even though we know the region of Pokemon Legends Z-A, the timeline is largely unknown. Having solid information about the timeline of this upcoming game would greatly help to find a stronger connection between this and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, if there is one, to begin with.

Circling back to the Reddit post made by u/KyleLaverre, the amazing find by said player might not be that amazing on closer scrutiny. This can be seen in a picture posted in the comments by u/Nascentiaa. In the photo, we can see the same string of letters printed on a black background on one of the buildings in Pokemon Sword.

Pokemon Legends Z-A and Pokemon Sword should not have anything in common. As a result, there is no scope for being connected in any way. Another Pokemon player, u/Srsasquatch, said that this is just Game Freak’s version of Lorem Ipsum, which is placeholder text.

There was another Reddit user, u/YongYoKyo, who pointed out how the same phrase was used on multiple other occasions. According to them, this phrase that sparked the possibility of a connection between Pokemon Legends Z-A and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can also be found in the following places:

An advert with a Dedenne and a laptop

The “Sure Cans” store

An information poster in the History classroom

Paldea Realty building

The same phrase now happens to be “Urban Redevelopment Plan.” It is either a very subtle hint at a possible connection, or it is Game Freak being its lazy self.

This was pointed out by a comment made by u/PassionV0id, who said that it surprised them that people think there could be a connection between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Legends Z-A, given how lazy the past titles have been. They said that you can’t even enter buildings in the games anymore. So, the developers would not have the foresight to hide codes and hints across multiple games.