Players can no longer catch Pheromosa in Pokémon GO

With the recent wave of Ultra Beasts coming to Pokémon GO, players everywhere have another chance to get these rare creatures from a different universe. However, one of these monsters, Pheromosa, has somewhat eluded players recently, leading to many wondering how they can find and catch one.

While the GO Fest: Finale event brought these Ultra Beasts into the spotlight one last time before the event's conclusion, the Ultra Beast incursions lasted for only a single day. With this being the case, many players are wondering if there is still a way to catch this Pokémon or if it has left live servers permanently.

As many Pokémon GO players are aware, these types of creatures often rotate through positions in Raid Boss slots every now and then. Predictions can also be made regarding the return of these Ultra Beasts to live servers, whether it be in the form of an event or a potential Raid Hour.

Predicting Pheromosa's return to Pokémon GO

Pheromosa as it appears in the official artwork for Pokémon GO (Image via Niantic)

As previously stated, players are no longer able to catch Pheromosa in Pokémon GO. However, this does not mean that players will never see it in Raid Battles again. Up until this final event, Pheromosa could only be found in certain regions of the world which makes the finale this Ultra Beast's global debut.

As such, it was only made available via five-star Raid Battles. Given Pheromosa's status as a technical Legendary Pokémon, this factor is unlikely to change. Furthermore, since the Ultra Beasts are a group of Pokémon, Pheromosa will likely return to the game alongside the others sometime in the future.

Another factor to consider is whether or not Pheromosa will be returning when the rest of the Ultra Beasts come to the mobile game. So far, there are only four Ultra Beasts in the game. However, there are many more in the franchise that have yet to make their catchable debut. Pheromosa could potentially make a comeback when they are released.

Given that the Ultra Beasts are Pokémon that fit a theme much like a Legendary Trio or Box Art Legendary Duo, it is more than likely that if one of the Ultra Beasts comes back to Pokémon GO, the rest are sure to follow. Another point of interest is that these Pokémon are arriving into the game in the order they were originally revealed in.

When the new subcategory of Pokémon debuted in the franchise, the Ultra Beasts were given numbers and code names. When the other Ultra Beasts come to the mobile game, it can be inferred that this tradition will be followed as well, which could imply a possible future sequel event to ring in the rest of them.

Nevertheless, all of this ties back to Pheromosa. Given the special occasion of such Pokémon arriving in the mobile game, Pheromosa will most likely return to Pokémon GO following a standard rotation of Legendaries for the five-star Raid Boss spot and could possibly even return in the next Ultra Beast event.

However, it is worth noting that this is merely speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed by Niantic yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S