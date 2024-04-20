“Please roll back this atrocious update”: Pokemon GO player upset with latest avatar change 

In a recent major update, Pokemon GO introduced a complete overhaul of its avatar customization system in the Style Shop, aimed at promoting inclusivity and personal expression. However, this change has sparked a backlash among some Pokemon GO players, with grievances expressed on platforms such as Reddit. One player, u/complexcarbohydrate, voiced a common sentiment in a Reddit post:

"Please roll back this atrocious update. Awkward, bulky proportions and lack of facial shape choices. Who thought this was a good idea!?"

Some players have reported that their carefully chosen outfits and looks have been replaced or removed entirely. For instance, a Reddit user mentioned:

“It has completely changed my outfit, drastically. I’m also unable to even find the outfit I was wearing before this update. It’s been the same fit since I started playing.”

Notable complaints include the disappearance of specific themed outfits, such as the popular Team Rocket gear. One player lamented:

"I appear to no longer have my Team Rocket outfit. I was rocking the full Jessie and that's just gone."

The changes have also led to financial implications, with players seeking refunds for purchases made before the update. One affected player explained:

“I got a refund on my last coin purchase from Apple and I’ve been in contact with Niantic support to try and refund more since they drastically altered purchased items without buyer consent”

Despite the intent to enhance personalization, many players criticize the new avatar designs as lacking in diversity and realism in facial features and body shapes, describing them as "abominable."

What are the latest avatar changes in Pokemon GO?

In a significant update, Pokemon GO rolled out new avatar customization features starting with a variety of body type presets. Players can now select from preset body types or fine-tune their avatar's physique using sliders for weight, chest, shoulders, muscle, and hips, marking a departure from the standard body shapes previously available.

Additionally, the update has enhanced facial features with seven new face shapes and more realistic skin tones, although the community suggests more improvements for greater depth and color accuracy in the avatars.

Further diversifying the customization options, Pokemon GO has introduced expanded eye color choices with six default colors and an additional 20 shades, alongside a greatly improved range of hairstyle options.

Players can now choose from various hair lengths and textures, including curly, afro, and twisted styles, addressing community requests for more inclusive representation. These updates enhance player immersion by allowing more detailed and personal avatar customization, reflecting a broader spectrum of player identities.

Pokemon GO’s attempt at a more inclusive and diverse representation through avatar customization reflects broader trends in gaming towards diversity and personal expression. However, the execution of these changes has left several players feeling alienated and frustrated.

As the community awaits a response from Niantic, it remains to be seen how the company will address this controversy. Will they tweak the new features to satisfy existing players, or revert to the previous system?

