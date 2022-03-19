How to find the Global Wonder Station in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have just had a massive content overhaul in the form of the new 1.3 update. Along with adding content for the Mythical Pokemon Arceus and Darkrai, the long-awaited GWS building is finally open. However, with the building being as tucked away as it is, some players cannot find it.

The GWS, or Global Wonder Station, is the new iteration of past games' GTS, or Global Trading System. First implemented in the fourth generation of the series, the GTS was the only way players could trade Pokemon with others via a wi-fi connection.

Luckily, trading Pokemon over the internet has been more casually integrated into today's Pokemon games. Though in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the ease of online trading has freed up a building in the game where the GTS once stood. Enter the Global Wonder System.

Using Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's GWS

The exterior of the GWS building in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company/iMore)

In prior versions of the game, many players may have noticed a particular NPC in Jubilife City. This NPC prevented them from accessing an area of the city, telling them that "the GWS is not ready yet." This detail in the game had the Pokemon community in a loop about what this new feature could be.

The new GWS building in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allows players to use the Wonder Trade feature that was present in prior games. Debuting in Pokemon X and Y, the Wonder Trade feature allowed players to trade any Pokemon they want with a trainer.

This feature may sound trivial, but it was a great way for trainers to get rid of the subpar Pokemon they would hatch from breeding. The Pokemon HOME app expanded upon this feature by allowing players to place multiple Pokemon in a box and trade them.

To access this new feature, players will need to return to Jubilife City. From there, they will need to navigate to the western portion of the city where they will encounter this NPC that would have blocked them in previous versions. If the player has the 1.3 update installed, they will be able to pass and access the new building.

The reward system from the previous GTS system returns in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As the player receives Pokemon from different areas, spots on the globe behind the desk light up. They will receive Rare Candies upon reaching new benchmarks for total areas traded from.

The new integration of a fan favorite system has many players excited. They are elated to have this new way of trading Pokemon to the newest main series entries in the franchise. As a side objective, players can also pursue the goal of receiving all 630 trade points on the GWS building's globe.

