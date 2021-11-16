Will Pokemon Home be in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Many Pokemon HOME users are wondering if it will be able to support Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon HOME is like a Cloud service for fans. With this, trainers can store their Pokemon from all types of games including Pokemon GO, Sword and Shield, Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. Naturally, with the Generation IV games slated to release soon, fans will be eager to transfer members of the Sinnoh Pokedex into their collection.

Fans will be able to transfer Pokemon from Generation IV remakes

It has been confirmed that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be compatible with Pokemon HOME. In fact, not only will the Generation IV remakes be compatible, but Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be as well.

This news widely impacts the amount of Pokemon that trainers can collect. In Sword and Shield, only a limited amount of Pokemon are available. Since the Galar Pokedex is limited, though, many popular Pokemon cannot be used in the game (Greninja, Pidgeot, Typhlosion).

Due to data mines, it looks like the Generation IV remakes will have the full 493 National Dex. This means that a good majority of the omissions that didn’t make it into Sword and Shield will be transferable through Pokemon HOME. So, with both games, trainers can get close to catching all 900 Pokemon in existence.

Turtwig is among the members of the Sinnoh Pokedex not included in Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is also good news for gamers who were planning on getting Pokemon Legends: Arceus, since they can transfer over regional forms like Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Braviary.

Trainers will also be able to transfer older legendaries into HOME. A new area to the Sinnoh region, called Ramanas Park, was introduced in a recent trailer. This place is a post-game area where trainers can catch legendaries from the first three generations.

A full list of those legendaries is as follows:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond:

Ho-oh

Entei

Suicune

Raikou

Pokemon Shining Pearl:

Lugia

Zapdos

Articuno

Moltres

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rayquaza is also confirmed to be in the game, though it doesn’t seem to be a version exclusive. The legendary bird trio will also be nice to add to any collection, since they all have new forms in the Galar region.

Edited by Siddharth Satish