What is Ramanas Park in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Ramanas Park will be a brand new addition to the Sinnoh region in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Generation IV nostalgia is all the rage now, with the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl just around the corner. Fans will soon be able to catch their favorite Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. With Ramanas Park, though, trainers might also be able to catch older legendary Pokemon.

Generation IV National Dex looks to be in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Ramanas Park will be an area where trainers can catch legendaries from other regions. So far, only legendaries from Generations I to Generation III have been revealed, but others from later generations might appear as well.

The full list of legendary Pokemon confirmed to be in Ramanas Park at the time of writing is as follows:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-oh

Rayquaza

Most of these legendaries are version exclusives. Gamers who purchase Pokemon Brilliant Diamond will get access to Ho-oh and the Generation II Legendary Beasts. Players of Pokemon Shining Pearl will be able to encounter Lugia and the Legendary Bird Trio.

In addition, some trainers will also get to catch a couple of Mythical Pokemon. Anyone with a save file for Pokemon Sword and Shield will get an encounter with Mew, and anyone with a Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee save file will have a chance to catch Jirachi.

Most Pokemon games have unique methods for catching Legendary Pokemon (Portals in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Wormholes in Generation VII, etc.). It looks like the same will be true in the Generation IV remakes.

Rayquaza will be one of the legendaries featured in Ramanas Park (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers will need slates to be able to battle Legendary Pokemon in Ramanas Park. Each Legendary Pokemon has its own pedestal and inserting the right slate into the corresponding pedestal will trigger an encounter with that Legendary.

The shapes of the slates themselves are Easter Eggs to the original games where these Legendaries come from originally. For example, the slate to catch Rayquaza is shaped like a GBA cartridge with a green coating.

At the moment, the location of Ramanas Park is a mystery. Some clues in the trailer, however, point to where it might be.

Part of the trailer shows a trainer entering Ramanas Park. During this clip, viewers can see a dirt road surrounded by trees and an Ace Trainer standing on the right side. This is a mirror image of the entrance of Pal Park in the original Generation IV games.

Pal Park was an area where trainers could port over Pokemon from the GBA games. It’s located at the end of Route 221, so players of the remakes may want to head to Sandgem Town and surf on the Route below to potentially find Ramanas Park. This area, though, will only be unlocked after defeating the Elite Four.

