Pokemon
  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 05, 2023 11:48 GMT
Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships all tasks and rewards
Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships all tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)

With the arrival of the Along the Routes event in Pokemon GO, players can now participate in the A Route to New Friendships Special Research story. This provides them with four steps to complete, bringing a variety of in-game resources and pocket monster encounters. The Special Research story will revolve around Mateo, the newly-introduced NPC, and "the power of exchanging Gifts."

Pokemon GO Along the Routes will run from Tuesday, December 5, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 8, at 8 pm local time. This provides trainers with a couple of days to enjoy all its offerings.

Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships all tasks and rewards: How to complete

The available tasks and rewards for A Route to New Friendships are as follows:

A Route to New Friendships - Step 1 of 4

  • Explore 1 km - Lillipup encounter
  • Spin 3 PokeStops - 900 XP
  • Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - 5x Razz Berry
  • Exchange a Gift with Mateo at the end of a Route - 1x Incense
  • Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP

A Route to New Friendships - Step 2 of 4

  • Catch 7 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
  • Spin 5 PokeStops - 1500 XP
  • Explore 3 km - Wooloo encounter
  • Walk 1000m while traveling Routes - Woobat encounter
  • Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 5x Great Ball

A Route to New Friendships - Step 3 of 4

  • Hatch an Egg - Feebas encounter
  • Spin 15 PokeStops - 2000 XP
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1000x Stardust
  • Exchange a Gift with Mateo at the end of a Route 3 times - Hisuian Sneasel encounter
  • Rewards: 3x Ultra Ball, 1000x Stardust

A Route to New Friendships - Step 4 of 4

  • No available information for now.

Pokemon GO Along the Routes Timed Research

The available tasks and rewards for Along the Routes Timed Research (available for free) are as follows:

Along the Routes - Step 1 of 1

  • Explore 1 km - Wooloo encounter
  • Send a Gift to a friend - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Explore 2 km - Pawmi encounter
  • Explore 5 km - Feebas encounter
  • Send 3 Gifts to friends - 1x Incense
  • Explore 7 km - Hisuian Sneasel encounter
  • Rewards: Hisuian Sneasel encounter, 1500 XP, 1500x Stardust

Interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn about the following events and celebrations in-game. The final month of the year is marked with several festivities, including Holiday events, Community Days, and plenty more.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...