Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships: Tasks and rewards

With the arrival of the Along the Routes event in Pokemon GO, players can now participate in the A Route to New Friendships Special Research story. This provides them with four steps to complete, bringing a variety of in-game resources and pocket monster encounters. The Special Research story will revolve around Mateo, the newly-introduced NPC, and "the power of exchanging Gifts."
Pokemon GO Along the Routes will run from Tuesday, December 5, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 8, at 8 pm local time. This provides trainers with a couple of days to enjoy all its offerings.
Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships all tasks and rewards: How to complete
The available tasks and rewards for A Route to New Friendships are as follows:
A Route to New Friendships - Step 1 of 4
- Explore 1 km - Lillipup encounter
- Spin 3 PokeStops - 900 XP
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - 5x Razz Berry
- Exchange a Gift with Mateo at the end of a Route - 1x Incense
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP
A Route to New Friendships - Step 2 of 4
- Catch 7 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
- Spin 5 PokeStops - 1500 XP
- Explore 3 km - Wooloo encounter
- Walk 1000m while traveling Routes - Woobat encounter
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 5x Great Ball
A Route to New Friendships - Step 3 of 4
- Hatch an Egg - Feebas encounter
- Spin 15 PokeStops - 2000 XP
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1000x Stardust
- Exchange a Gift with Mateo at the end of a Route 3 times - Hisuian Sneasel encounter
- Rewards: 3x Ultra Ball, 1000x Stardust
A Route to New Friendships - Step 4 of 4
- No available information for now.
Pokemon GO Along the Routes Timed Research
The available tasks and rewards for Along the Routes Timed Research (available for free) are as follows:
Along the Routes - Step 1 of 1
- Explore 1 km - Wooloo encounter
- Send a Gift to a friend - 5x Pinap Berry
- Explore 2 km - Pawmi encounter
- Explore 5 km - Feebas encounter
- Send 3 Gifts to friends - 1x Incense
- Explore 7 km - Hisuian Sneasel encounter
- Rewards: Hisuian Sneasel encounter, 1500 XP, 1500x Stardust
Interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn about the following events and celebrations in-game. The final month of the year is marked with several festivities, including Holiday events, Community Days, and plenty more.