Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships: Tasks and rewards

With the arrival of the Along the Routes event in Pokemon GO, players can now participate in the A Route to New Friendships Special Research story. This provides them with four steps to complete, bringing a variety of in-game resources and pocket monster encounters. The Special Research story will revolve around Mateo, the newly-introduced NPC, and "the power of exchanging Gifts."

Pokemon GO Along the Routes will run from Tuesday, December 5, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 8, at 8 pm local time. This provides trainers with a couple of days to enjoy all its offerings.

Pokemon GO A Route to New Friendships all tasks and rewards: How to complete

Expand Tweet

The available tasks and rewards for A Route to New Friendships are as follows:

A Route to New Friendships - Step 1 of 4

Explore 1 km - Lillipup encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops - 900 XP

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - 5x Razz Berry

Exchange a Gift with Mateo at the end of a Route - 1x Incense

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP

A Route to New Friendships - Step 2 of 4

Catch 7 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Spin 5 PokeStops - 1500 XP

Explore 3 km - Wooloo encounter

Walk 1000m while traveling Routes - Woobat encounter

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 5x Great Ball

A Route to New Friendships - Step 3 of 4

Hatch an Egg - Feebas encounter

Spin 15 PokeStops - 2000 XP

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1000x Stardust

Exchange a Gift with Mateo at the end of a Route 3 times - Hisuian Sneasel encounter

Rewards: 3x Ultra Ball, 1000x Stardust

A Route to New Friendships - Step 4 of 4

No available information for now.

Pokemon GO Along the Routes Timed Research

The available tasks and rewards for Along the Routes Timed Research (available for free) are as follows:

Along the Routes - Step 1 of 1

Explore 1 km - Wooloo encounter

Send a Gift to a friend - 5x Pinap Berry

Explore 2 km - Pawmi encounter

Explore 5 km - Feebas encounter

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 1x Incense

Explore 7 km - Hisuian Sneasel encounter

Rewards: Hisuian Sneasel encounter, 1500 XP, 1500x Stardust

Expand Tweet

Interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn about the following events and celebrations in-game. The final month of the year is marked with several festivities, including Holiday events, Community Days, and plenty more.