Pokemon GO Adamant Time: Date, time, Ditto changes, Kanto 'mons, and more

The Season of Timeless Travels has begun, and Niantic recently revealed details about Pokemon GO Adamant Time. The event will bring back popular 'mons from the Kanto region, along with a set of disguise changes for Ditto. The occasion will involve an event bonus, exciting wild encounters, traded Lucky Pokemon limit boost, and plenty more.

Kanto marks the setting of Generation I of the Pokemon mainline games. This involved the original 151 pocket monster species, including fan favorites like Pikachu, Mew, Mewto, and the Legendary Birds.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time date and time

Adamant Time will begin on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Adamant Time featured Pokemon

The following Kanto pocket monsters are designated as Adamant Time featured Pokemon:

Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Ponyta [shiny encounter available]

Krabby [shiny encounter available]

Voltorb [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Adamant Time event bonus

Trainers will enjoy the following event bonus during Adamant Time:

3x XP for catching Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time wild encounters

The following pocket monsters will appear more frequently in the wild during Adamant Time:

Bulbasaur [shiny encounter available]

Charmander [shiny encounter available]

Squirtle [shiny encounter available]

Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Oddish [shiny encounter available]

Ponyta [shiny encounter available]

Krabby [shiny encounter available]

Voltorb [shiny encounter available]

Koffing [shiny encounter available]

Rhyhorn [shiny encounter available]

Goldeen [shiny encounter available]

Dratini [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Adamant Time A Lucky Exchange

With Adamant Time, the upper limit of guaranteed Lucky Pokemon trainers can receive from a trade has been increased from 15 to 25. Niantic also announced that from Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10 am local time, trainers trading a Pokemon that has been in their storage since 2018 will see it turn into a Lucky Pokemon until the aforementioned limit is reached.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Ditto changeup

Ditto's set of disguises will include the following during Adamant Time, with an increased chance of being shiny:

Oddish [shiny encounter available]

Koffing [shiny encounter available]

Rhyhorn [shiny encounter available]

Goldeen [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Adamant Time raids

The following raid bosses will be active during Adamant Time:

One-Star Raids

Staryu [shiny encounter available]

Omanyte [shiny encounter available]

Kabuto [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Chansey [shiny encounter available]

Scyther [shiny encounter available]

Snorlax [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Field Research task encounters

Event-themed Field Research task encounters for Adamant Time will be as follows:

Bulbasaur [shiny encounter available]

Charmander [shiny encounter available]

Squirtle [shiny encounter available]

Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Abra [shiny encounter available]

Machop [shiny encounter available]

Geodude [shiny encounter available]

Ponyta [shiny encounter available]

Gastly [shiny encounter available]

Krabby [shiny encounter available]

Voltorb [shiny encounter available]

Adamant Time PokeStop Showcases and Web Store Bundle

During the event, PokeStop Showcases will be available featuring Krabby, Vulpix, Ponyta, Voltorb, and Ditto.

The web store will provide the following boxes during the in-game event:

Boost Box [US$9.99] - 30x Lucky Eggs, 10x Incense, 2x Lure Modules, 2x Poffins

- 30x Lucky Eggs, 10x Incense, 2x Lure Modules, 2x Poffins Ultra Storage Box [US$4.99] - 1x Item Bag Upgrade, 1x Pokemon Storage upgrade, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Remote Raid Pass

Check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn more about what lies ahead this month.